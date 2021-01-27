SANTA MARIA
Public Library offers 'My Heart is Like a Zoo' craft packs, storytime
Families with children ages 3 to 10 are invited to pick up craft packs from the Santa Maria Public Library this week and make animals out of heart shapes, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Registration for craft packs is available beginning Saturday via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Along with craft packs, registered families will be invited to the library's weekly virtual storytime on Feb. 10 for the reading of "My Heart is Like a Zoo."
To request the book and follow along during storytime, check out the library catalog at www.blackgold.org, or call the library.
Following registration, packs can be picked up at the Main Branch Library in Santa Maria during sidewalk pickup hours, beginning Saturday and lasting through February.
Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 sheriff's employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including a patrol deputy, and one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 105, with 89 having recovered and returned to work, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmate recently tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process and has since been released.
The total number of inmates at the Main Jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 161, including one inmate who died from the disease, according to Zick.
CENTRAL COAST
Renewable energy generation, storage proposals wanted by 3CE
Central Coast Community Energy recently issued a request for proposals to create large-scale, renewable energy generation and storage projects within its service area that includes its 33 communities across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.
Proposals must be submitted per RFP guidelines by 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
The renewable energy generation project requires a minimum of 20 megawatts, the ability to add storage and a long-term agreement lasting 10 or more years.
The standalone energy storage project would require a minimum 1 megawatt size and a long-term agreement lasting five or more years.
Either project could be owned by developers or landowners, and 3CE is looking at bringing projects online in 2026.
Energy generation proposals could use any eligible renewable resource, including biofuel, solar, wind, geothermal or other source, and land entitlements or being in the interconnection queue are not necessary for submitting a proposal.
In addition to driving local economic opportunities for the region, eligible projects can drive technological advancements and help 3CE meet its goal of providing 100% clean and renewable energy by 2030.
For more information, bidders may join 3CE’s webinar to address questions from bidders at 1 p.m. Friday.
The request for proposals, RFP guidelines, supporting documents and webinar information are available at https://3cenergy.org/solicitations/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian offering weekly caregiver meetings
Alzheimer’s educator and COVID-19 certified care specialist Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care is hosting a series of free weekly caregiver support meetings via Zoom.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Family Connect Care will host a free virtual caregiver support group for those wanting to better understand their loved ones experiencing cognitive impairment, including dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy body or traumatic brain injury.
The objective of the support group is to engage in a dialogue between caregiver participants and Zoom moderator Lauren Mahakian, founder/owner of Family Connect Memory Care and South Bay Memory Care.
The confidential conversations are directed toward understanding cognitive impairment, and providing and equipping caregivers with compassion and practical tools to navigate a life-changing diagnosis.
To register for the weekly group meetings, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com or call 310-383-1877.
To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com