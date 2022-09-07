SANTA MARIA
Public Library celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month
The Santa Maria Public Library is celebrating national Library Card Sign-up Month in recognition of the important role libraries play in lifelong learning.
During September, libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement, according to a spokesman.
Library cards are free and can be secured online or in person at any branch. First-time library card applications submitted from Sept. 1 to 30 will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket — one for adults and one for children.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, according to the spokesman, and provide people of all ages with opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interest and find their voice.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks public input on redesigning website
Santa Maria is redesigning the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org and is asking for public input about it through an online survey.
A city spokesman said a successful website redesign uses an inclusive process that allows members of the public to provide their opinions about what is important to them when using the city website and how they think it can be improved.
It takes about four minutes to answer the 10-question survey, and city staff need responses by Thursday, Sept. 15.
Residents can take the survey in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9GB3WD and in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NK2WGGX.
For more information, call the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2200.
SANTA MARIA
Educators invited to library for free supplies, look at resources
Teachers and educators are invited to the Santa Maria Public Library from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to receive free supplies and learn about library resources that support student success.
Youth services staff also will provide tours of the youth areas in the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., and teachers can experience what to expect from a class tour.
Light refreshments will be provided, according to a library spokeswoman.
Teachers and educators will initially gather in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater.
For more information, contact the Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994. More details about the library and its resources are available at www.cityof santamaria.org/library.
LOMPOC
Judy Carmichael to perform for Concert Association’s 75th anniversary season
The Lompoc Concert Association is celebrating 75 years in the community this year and will welcome a host of talent to the concert stage.
Kicking off the season is stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael who will perform live at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The church is located at 925 North F Street.
According to a concert spokeswoman, Carmichael's high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Songbook combined with her famed wit and humor.
The Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter and radio host — having shared the stage with artists such as Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers — has been featured at world-renowned venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum in Venice.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students with ID and $15 for active duty military.
Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, credit card or check.
Advance tickets are available via mail: Lompoc Concert Association, P.O. Box 1557, Lompoc, CA 93438.
For more information, contact the association at 805-588-5971, or visit www.lompocconcert.org.