SANTA MARIA
Public Library bringing patrons a Summer Craft Adventure
The Santa Maria Public Library is celebrating the season with its Summer Craft Adventure at multiple locations throughout July.
All craft supplies will be provided and a special instructor will be on hand to guide children through the fun and adventurous craft projects.
The first sessions will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., and at 3 p.m. the same day at the Bookmobile stop at Armstrong Park, 1000 Chapel St. There will be a second day of crafts at the same locations and times on July 26.
Questions about the Summer Craft Adventure can be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or at Outreach Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SLO, SB COUNTIES
CenCal Health expands health-care coverage for adults 50 years or older
Area residents 50 years or older may qualify for full scope Medi-Cal benefits regardless of their immigration status, CenCal Health officials announced.
“The pandemic provided a vivid picture of how underserved populations, including migrants and people of color, are at increased risk of experiencing adverse health challenges due to unequal access to care,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen.
CenCal Health is the community-accountable health plan on the Central Coast that covers residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with Medi-Cal eligibility determined by each county's Department of Social Services.
The expanded coverage initiative is the result of a new California law that offers expanded health benefits to low-income individuals 50 years of age or older, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
“Through the expansion of Medi-Cal to more adults, CenCal Health can continue to proactively address the disparities affecting low-income Californians in our service area, regardless of their immigration status," Owen said. "As we well know, prioritizing the health of all residents benefits the entire community.”
LOMPOC
Winners announced in spring yard beautification contest
The 2022 winners of the Lompoc spring yard beautification contest have been chosen in the categories of residential, business, and HOA/apartment/condo entrances.
The 13 locations — selected June 30 by Urban Forestry staff and members of the city's Beautification & Appearance Commission — were judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact, among other criteria.
According to a city spokeswoman, nominated yards were selected by judges based on visibility from the street within their vehicles.
Winners selected are as follows:
Residential: "Best Overall," 125 Princeton Pl.; First Place, 1625 W. North Ave.; Second Place, 417 North Z St.; Third Place, 1205 North Third St.
HOA/Apartment/Condo Entrances: "Best Overall," Glen Ellen; First Place, The Meadows; Second Place, Coastal Collection (Purisima Hills); Third Place, Laurel Crossing
Business: "Best Overall," Floriano’s at 1140 North H St.; First Place, Longoria Winery & Tasting Room, 415 E. Chestnut Ave.; Second Place, Crocker’s Lockers Self Storage, 224 North A St.; Third Place, Dutch Bros Coffee, 812 North H St.
Church: Lompoc Foursquare Church