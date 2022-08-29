LOMPOC
Public invited to discuss skate park redesign elements
The public is invited to provide input on the new proposed skate park during the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall.
Elements of the skate park will be discussed in relation to Lompoc's College Park redesign project.
The city received funding for the project through a $3.6 million grant from the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), enabling the city to pursue plans for the new skate park with lighting.
Other proposed features at the park include two half basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area with a shade structure, mural wall that will block the wind, a restroom building and landscaping throughout the park.
Lompoc city staff and consultants will be on hand at the meeting to engage in the community input process regarding skate park features, a city spokeswoman said.
SANTA MARIA
Lap swim, evening lessons offered at Paul Nelson pool for fall
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is extending programs for the fall to provide more opportunities for the community to enjoy the benefits of the pool, according to a city spokesman.
Evening swim lessons are offered through Friday, Oct. 28, to give more chances for children and adults to learn swimming skills and pool safety.
Registration for swim lessons can be made at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Recreation swim will be held on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. through Oct. 22 at the pool, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Adult lap swim will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one-hour reservations available for booking at www.cityofsantamaria.org/lapswim.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SB, SLO COUNTIES
Caltrans rolls out QuickMap upgrade alerting motorists to road incidents
Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
Caltrans’ QuickMap is a mobile app and website available to the public at no cost for travel planning.
“With this new QuickMap upgrade, Californians now can receive instant traffic notifications based on their location,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Drivers can use this information to adjust their plans when needed, compare route options, save time and travel safely to their destinations.”
The feature allows travelers to opt in to receive location-based alerts on their mobile devices when entering an area within 10 miles of a road closure or other traffic-related event, a Caltrans spokesman said, noting that a pop-up message will alert travelers of the incident, including time, location and reason for closure.
Alerts include traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, emergency incidents, electronic highway message sign content, rest area locations, camera snapshots and active chain control requirements.
Caltrans reminds drivers to use their mobile device responsibly, including only in hands-free mode when operating a vehicle. Cellphone use while driving is dangerous and illegal in California.
For more information and to use the new feature, download the QuickMap app on a device or visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.