SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public input sought on identifying new locations for EV charging stations
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input to identify additional sites for future electric vehicle charging stations in six Central Coast counties including Santa Barbara.
Electric vehicles are said to be essential to the fight against climate change, propelling local agencies to increase the number of vehicle charging stations available, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” said Das Williams, SBCAG board chair. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”
The goal is to identify ideal locations in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties via the live Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy mapping tool.
Public input gathered via the tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy, which will aid in the adoption of zero emission vehicles in the region, the spokeswoman said.
The interactive mapping tool can be accessed by the public through October at www.bit.ly/CCZEV.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Association of Monterey Bay Governments and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, along with the six counties, have partnered to develop the strategy.
The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.
A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.
SANTA MARIA
Water supply safe despite musty taste, odor
Santa Maria residents may have noticed an unusual taste or odor in the water supply, although city officials are vouching for its safety.
Officials received notification from the Central Coast Water Authority that high temperatures have created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting State Water Project customers, including those in Santa Maria.
The musty or earthy taste and odor are due to compounds produced primarily from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, according to a Utilities Department spokesman.
Customers may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor, he added.
The Central Coast Water Authority will increase its water monitoring and testing and also initiate additional treatment to counteract the heat-induced algae compounds.
In addition, Santa Maria officials will continue to monitor the nature of the water but only as an aesthetic concern and not as a health concern, the spokesman said.
He suggested chilling water or adding citrus prior to drinking to help reduce the musty odor and taste.
Further questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
SMRT adds jail to weekend route
Santa Maria Regional Transit has made an additional service change to bus Route 8 as part of its effort to expand mobility options, a SMRT spokesman said.
Route 8 now serves the Northern Branch Jail located on Black Road on weekends only from 8:45 a.m. to 6:13 p.m.
The goal is to provide transportation options for families during jail visitation periods, which is considered vital in the rehabilitation process, the spokesman said.
For more information about SMRT, including routs and fares, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.RideSMRT.org or call 805-928-5624.