SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 647.
The three deaths included one resident over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69, and another between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.
Their places of residence included Orcutt, Goleta and the North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
COVID-19 case rates are continuing to show a significant drop after peaking in early January, with a rate of 23.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday.
Fifty residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 10 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Santa Maria and the neighboring North County area continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates in the county as of this week, with 35.7 cases and 32.5 cases per 100,000 people, respectively.
LOMPOC
Police identify 37-year-old man killed in shooting on North H Street
A 37-year-old Lompoc man was identified Tuesday as the person who was shot and killed on North H Street Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and located Maurilio DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Both officers and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.
Officials on Tuesday did not identify any suspects or whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to host Cash-for-College workshop
Hancock College will host a Cash-for-College workshop on Saturday at the Santa Maria campus to help high school students prepare for the price of tuition.
The financial aid workshop is intended for high school seniors and their parents and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academic Resource Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
During the workshop, Hancock staff will be available to help fill out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms and California Dream Act applications, among others. Students also will be able to apply for federal and state grants, including the Cal Grant, which offers cash for college that doesn’t need to be paid back. Spanish-speaking staff will be available.
Current students may attend for help renewing their FAFSA form.
The FAFSA and CDA applications can be found online. Before filing a Cal Grant application, students should check with their high school counselor, because they are required to complete part of the form.
Anyone planning to attend should bring tax forms for parents and seniors, Social Security numbers, bank statements, business records, DACA cards and a list of potential colleges the student is interested in attending.
To register, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/calsoap/workshops.php.
SOLVANG
Danish Days festival planned for Sept. 16-18
The 85th annual Danish Days festival will return to downtown Solvang from Sept. 16 through 18, with further details still to be announced.
Hope for a return comes as last year's festival was canceled amid a surge in COVID cases in the county and a modified event format was adopted in 2020 due to the pandemic that halted large gatherings.
Further details about the 2022 celebration are still to be determined while event organizers remain aware that the festival may once again be modified or canceled given the developing status of the pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Danish Days Foundation said.
Further details about the event are forthcoming, she added.
For updates on the 2022 event, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org or facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.