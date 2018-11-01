Santa Barbara County
Prescribed burn south of Orcutt scheduled for today
Weather permitting, a prescribed burn is planned today on the Righetti Ranch between highways 101 and 135 south of Orcutt, said a spokewoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
Approximately 400 acres of chaparral and coastal sage scrub will be burned between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to improve rangeland and reduce the risk of wildfire, said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer for the APCD.
Prescribed burns tend to burn less intensely than wildfires and are conducted when meteorological conditions will direct smoke away from population centers, Hoffman said.
In addition to the APCD, the burn is being planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on surrounding communities’ air quality.
A portable monitor has been set up in Los Alamos to track air quality conditions, and the data will be available on the APCD website at www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality/.
Hoffman advised those who can smell or see smoke in the air to limit outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible.
Motorists are also advised to drive with caution near the location of the prescribed burn.
Lompoc
Dryer fire at homeless shelter quickly extinguished
Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire that started in a clothes dryer at a Lompoc homeless shelter on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2:05 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with Lompoc Fire Department, responded to reports of fire alarms going off at the Bridgehouse homeless shelter located at 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke emanating from a laundry room inside that shelter. After firefighters entered the shelter, they found that the clothes dryer was burning and quickly extinguished it.
The fire was contained to the dryer, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. The cause of the fire was determined to be a clogged dryer vent, said Zaniboni.
No structural damage was reported.
Santa Barbara County
Suspect in Solvang pharmacy burglary arrested after pursuit
A man suspected of burglarizing a pharmacy in Solvang was arrested early Wednesday morning following a high-speed pursuit, and detectives are looking for a second suspect in the case, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
About 3:40 a.m., deputies were alerted to suspicious activity at the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road and arrived at the store to find obvious signs of a burglary, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Deputies spotted a dark-colored Lexus sedan associated with the burglary heading northbound on Highway 101 near Buellton before it made a U-turn and headed south on the highway.
When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to yield, and California Highway Patrol officers joined the chase, pursuing the Lexus down Nojoqui Grade until increasing speeds prompted them to discontinue the chase out of concern for public safety.
However, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support helicopter continued to track the vehicle and through county public safety dispatchers provided deputies and officers on the ground with information about the vehicle’s location, Hoover said.
CHP officers in Goleta picked up the chase and pursued the Lexus southbound on Highway 101 until it exited in Santa Barbara, where around 4:30 a.m., a city police officer spotted the car in the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street.
A man located nearby matched the description of one of the suspects seen in Rite Aid surveillance and allegedly had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket.
Twenty-eight-year-old Trenell Roshean Steel of Carson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and evading police and is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of prescription medication stolen from Rite Aid, Hoover said.
Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to determine who else was involved in the crime and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 and on the website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.