SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Pregnant female extricated from Porsche in head-on collision near Cachuma Lake
Crews extricated a pregnant female trapped in a Porsche Thursday following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The collision was reported shortly before noon in the 2300 block of Highway 154, in between Live Oak Camp and the Cachuma Lake entrance.
A white commercial van collided with a black Porsche that was heading in the opposite direction along Highway 154, according to scanner traffic.
California Highway Patrol officials closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 154 for approximately 30 minutes to allow extrication before reopening the highway at about 12:45 p.m.
Several first responder units were called to the scene, including fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and and CalSTAR, although the helicopter was canceled due to the weather, according to the scanner.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
22 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Thursday.
The inmates who tested positive were identified through follow-up testing that has been ongoing since an outbreak was detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail's male dormitory housing area located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, according to Lt. Rob Minter.
The infected inmates were identified after the Sheriff's Office's Dec. 21 update on the outbreak, which has infected a total of 81 inmates, with 76 active infections.
Of the 76 active infections, 72 inmates are not showing symptoms, according to Minter. Five inmates have recovered and no infected inmate has required hospitalization, he added.
All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors. Officials will continue to provide updates on the outbreak as more information becomes available, according to Minter.
LOS OLIVOS
Rotary Club donates $10K to Hancock College’s skilled trades programming
Santa Ynez Valley students enrolled in any skilled trades programs at Hancock College are set to benefit from a $10,000 donation recently gifted to the school by the Los Olivos Rotary Club.
The funds will be given out in the form of scholarships and awards to students who are enrolled in skilled trades studies that include welding, culinary arts and agriculture, as well as apprenticeship programs in the pipefitting and electrical trades, a Hancock spokesperson said. Funds also will be used to purchase tools and equipment to train students in a respective trades department.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Los Olivos Rotary Club for their commitment to supporting local students seeking to enter the trades,” said AHC Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten. “This program will help ensure that even more students have access to programs that will give them the training and skills they need to enter successful careers in these industries.”
Prospective students are invited to explore degree and certificate programs available via Hancock's new Guided Pathways website at www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways.
Registration for spring classes now is open at www.hancockcollege.edu/spring. Classes begin Jan. 24, 2022.