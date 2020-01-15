County Lines: Police to increase staffing for bike, pedestrian enforcement operation today

The locations were selected by Santa Maria Police based on more than 228 injury collisions over the last three years involving pedestrians and bicyclists, and resulting in four deaths, Hansen said.

Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and any other dangerous violation.

Police will also watch for observed violations of pedestrians illegally crossing the street or failing to yield to drivers that have the right of way, he said, adding that pedestrians should only cross in marked crosswalks or at corners.

Bicyclists will be stopped and issued citations if they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists, Hansen said.

Temporary detour at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard to be in place Monday

The city of Santa Maria is warning drivers a temporary detour will be in place at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard for the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop.