County Lines: Police to increase staffing for bike, pedestrian enforcement operation today

SANTA MARIA
Police to increase staffing for bike, pedestrian enforcement operation today
Santa Maria Police will increase staffing to conduct a bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operation today in an effort to reduce collision deaths and injuries in certain parts of the city.
The operation is one of 56 traffic operations funded by a $260,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and one of several specifically focusing on bike and pedestrian safety that will be conducted over the next 12 months.
During the operation, police officers will observe pedestrians, drivers and bike riders, looking for violations within locations that have been pinpointed, according to Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.
The locations were selected by Santa Maria Police based on more than 228 injury collisions over the last three years involving pedestrians and bicyclists, and resulting in four deaths, Hansen said.
Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and any other dangerous violation.
Police will also watch for observed violations of pedestrians illegally crossing the street or failing to yield to drivers that have the right of way, he said, adding that pedestrians should only cross in marked crosswalks or at corners.
Bicyclists will be stopped and issued citations if they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists, Hansen said.
SANTA MARIA
Temporary detour at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard to be in place Monday
The city of Santa Maria is warning drivers a temporary detour will be in place at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard for the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop.
Travel lanes on Union Valley Parkway heading toward the intersection will be detoured at the intersections of Union Valley Parkway with Blosser Road and Foxenwood Lane, a city spokesman said.
The detour will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may experience delays during the construction.
The city recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures and reduce driving speeds in construction areas where workers may be present, the spokesman said.
Drivers should use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize inconveniences, he said.
Questions may be directed to the engineering division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2225.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt Academy High School students volunteer to help children with disabilities
A group of Orcutt Academy High School students recently volunteered to assist Abilities For Kids (AFK), a community nonprofit organization that helps children with various disabilities, during its holiday event.
At the AFK Holiday Fun Fest in December, children enjoyed interactive games, arts, crafts and the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa.
Volunteers from Orcutt Academy High School were assisted at the various activity stations, making it possible for children of both typical abilities and special needs to participate in the event.