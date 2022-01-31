SANTA MARIA
Police seek public's help in locating missing at-risk 15-year-old
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to find a 15-year-old considered at-risk who has been missing since Saturday evening.
Roxette Guzman was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Guzman is described as a Hispanic female with light-colored hair and blonde tips, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray-colored beanie, brown shirt, brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes, according to the Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding Guzman's possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County extends Climate Action comment deadline
Santa Barbara County’s Sustainability Division has extended the deadline to comment on the proposed measures and actions in the 2030 Climate Action Plan until Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The draft measures and actions are based on guidance, input and feedback received from residents, businesses and other stakeholders over a year of community outreach.
A division spokesman said the staff has received a number of comments but hopes to gather more to assure the plan will include county residents’ thoughts as much as possible.
“We need your input to help ensure this plan reflects the community’s needs and values,” the spokesman said.
Although Feb. 15 is the deadline for comments on the draft measures and actions, the public will still have opportunities to participate in the next steps toward adoption of a final plan.
Once the public input period is closed, division staff will review the opinions, comments and suggestions to change, add or remove actions, then will prepare a full draft plan for the Board of Supervisors.
Once the board approves the draft plan, an environmental impact report will be prepared and sent to supervisors along with the final draft plan for adoption, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of next fiscal year.
To review the draft measures and actions and provide comments online, visit https://sb_cap.consider.it/?tab=Show%20all.
For more information, contact the Sustainability Division at sustainability@countyofsb.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host online job searching presentation
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about online job searches on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The presentation will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will teach participants how to locate opportunities using online tools, such as job boards and company portals. It will be a hands-on experience, helping patrons jump-start their job search.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Visit the library website or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562, for more information.
SANTA MARIA
Bands sought to play in summer concert series
Bands interested in playing in Santa Maria’s Summer Concerts in the Park are invited by the Recreation and Parks Department to submit applications by 5 p.m. March 4.
Family-friendly acts from a variety of genres are encouraged to submit an application via email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.com, or in-person to the parks department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria’s 17th annual free concert series will run on Sundays from July to September at various city parks.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.