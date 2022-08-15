SANTA MARIA
Police seek public help in teen's homicide investigation
Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive at 12:08 a.m. on a report of shots heard in an alleyway and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Jesus Valle said.
The victim, who was later identified as Felix Ivan Antonio, 19, of Santa Maria, died at the scene, Valle said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Rocio Cazares at 805-928-3781, ext. 1319.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Monkeypox focus of virtual town hall
Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice president of community engagement for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Participants confirmed to date include Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer; Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, infectious disease specialist for Cottage Health; and Dr. Erin Moore, student health medical director for UC Santa Barbara.
Also participating will be Dr. Charles Fenzi, chief executive officer and chief medical officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and Dr. Maryam Guiahi, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
The discussion will be moderated by Kristin Flickinger, executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation, Reyes-Martin said.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit BIT.LY/3RMT9AS.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Neal Taylor Nature Center ‘going batty’ with live bat exhibit
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed.
A series of live presentations are slated for the following Saturdays: Aug. 20 at 7:35 a.m. and Aug. 27 at 7:25 p.m.
According to Center Executive Director Julie McDonald, close to 600 bats identified by Santa Barbara Natural History Museum biologist Paul Collins as California myotis — or micro bats — fly into two separate bat boxes located on the property, which are part of the live exhibit for viewing.
The center's first bat box sits at approximately 3 feet by 1 1/2 feet and was designed, built and erected in October 2013 by Nature Center volunteer Michael Marlow.
The box is suspended between two poles 16 feet off the ground and is located behind the garage of the Nature Center in the native garden.
McDonald said Marlow built a second bat “condo” five years later at the southeast end of the native garden to accommodate the center's expanding bat population.
Guano has accumulated under the bat boxes, and McDonald noted visitors should not go near the guano.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-0691 or email McDonald at Julie@clnaturecenter.org.