SANTA MARIA
Police seek help locating woman, 4-year-old son
Police officials are seeking the public's help in locating a Santa Maria woman and her 4-year-old son, who have been missing since last week.
Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 and may be traveling in or associated with a black 2002 Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 4UUP858, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan.
Vital is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her son is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 to 60 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green- and gray-colored long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Vital and her son, including their whereabouts and vehicle, is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
19-year-old Tanglewood man killed in hit-and-run Saturday
A 19-year-old Tanglewood man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday night near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads, just west of Santa Maria, according to police.
The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. just south of the intersection, about a mile and a half west of the Santa Maria Public Airport. Responders located the man in the road but declared him dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee.
During the investigation, police located a vehicle with a blown-out tire that was left on the side of the road just north of the intersection.
Investigators believe the car broke down and the victim, who has yet to be identified, was walking back to Tanglewood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, which fled the scene, according to McGehee.
A Mexican ID was located near the victim, and police believe that the man may have been visiting family or friends in the area.
Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau have been attempting to reconstruct the incident in the hopes of generating new information on the incident, according to McGehee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1201.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt Academy to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents 12+ next week
Orcutt Academy will offer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a clinic for students age 12 and up on Aug. 26 in partnership with Albertsons.
The clinic will take place in the Orcutt Academy High School multi-use room from 3 to 5 p.m., according to the Orcutt Union School District.
While the clinic is aimed at students age 12 and older, appointments also will be available for adults interested in receiving the vaccine.
Residents can make an appointment online through Albertsons at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1629304332312.
Santa Barbara County's 12 to 15 age group currently has the lowest vaccination rates, with just 37% fully vaccinated, according to county public health data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is always free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. For more information about walk-in vaccination clinics and appointments, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Orcutt Academy is located at 610 Pinal Ave. in Orcutt.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hadsten House hotel to close for renovations on Sept. 1
Solvang hotel Hadsten House will temporarily close its doors Sept. 1 for renovations, according to owners, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The projected reopening date is spring of 2022.
Hotel employees were made aware of the pending closure in June and provided with opportunities to transfer to similar positions at the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque, a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said.
The 71-room hotel property, which was built in 1972 and purchased by the tribe in 2012, will undergo a complete room and property remodel "aimed at positioning Hadsten House as a highly favorable option in the competitive Solvang hotel market,” according to John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The remodel plan will include removal of the property’s current indoor swimming pool to allow space for an outdoor courtyard area for use as a centralized gathering spot for both guests and the local community, Elliot said.
The hotel is located at 1450 Mission Drive in Solvang.