County Lines: Police seek help identifying suspect who robbed liquor stores at gunpoint

SANTA MARIA
Police seek help identifying suspect who robbed liquor stores at gunpoint
Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing three businesses on Wednesday and who is wanted in a string of liquor store armed robberies over a two-month period.
The three robberies reported Wednesday occurred within less than an hour of each other, beginning with Broadway Liquor at 8:43 p.m., followed by Seven Star Food Store, near the corner of South Blosser and West Stowell roads, at 9:11 p.m. The third robbery occurred at Battle's Food Mart in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street at 9:35 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police logs.
On multiple occasions, the suspect entered the liquor stores and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, having a medium build and possibly in his mid to late 30s. Officials believe he is armed with a handgun.
Santa Maria Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents and ask the public to not approach or contact the suspect if seen. Instead, the public is asked to contact the police by calling 911 in case of an emergency.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SOLVANG
Solvang man arrested for alleged attempt to lure juvenile for sex using flavored tobacco
A 20-year-old Solvang man was arrested last week on suspicion of sex charges after he allegedly attempted to lure a 12-year-old on social media using flavored tobacco products.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded on Oct. 20 to the 1700 block of Mission Drive in Solvang after receiving a report from a parent who tracked a suspect, identified as Angel Saloman, after he exchanged messages with a juvenile on the SnapChat app, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The parent told deputies she intercepted messages allegedly sent by Saloman, who planned to meet with the child to exchange sex acts for flavored tobacco products.
The parent was in the same area and intended to catch the suspect, according to Zick.
Deputies contacted Saloman in the 1700 block of Mission Drive, where he was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a with a minor for lewd purposes, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, attempting to furnish tobacco and possession of metal knuckles. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the case.
Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joel Rivlin at 805-686-8154 or by email at jor3148@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.
Sheriff's officials are reminding parents about the importance of monitoring social media platforms and flavored tobacco, which child consumers cannot legally purchase but can be used as a commodity to lure them into dangerous acts. More information can be found at consumer.ftc.gov and tobaccofreeca.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hartmann sets virtual office hours in November
Constituents of Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann can meet with her in virtual office hours scheduled for November using the Zoom application.
Virtual office hours provide an opportunity for constituents to ask questions about county government, share ideas and learn about community projects, a Hartmann spokeswoman said.
Office hours scheduled by geographic area include:
• Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5
• Solvang — 1 to 2 pm. Nov. 11
• Los Alamos — 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11
• Tanglewood — 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 18
To set up a 15-minute appointment, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.
A personal Zoom link will be emailed once the appointment has been confirmed.
More hours will be announced for various geographic locations for subsequent months, the spokeswoman said.
For more information, call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192.
