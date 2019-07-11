Santa Maria
Police planning DUI checkpoint
Santa Maria Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday night in an attempt to catch alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers.
Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., the checkpoint will be conducted by the Police Department’s Traffic Unit in an undisclosed part of the city. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Police Department supports a new effort from the California Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,” a department spokesman said.
Last year, the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that claimed four lives and resulted in another 32 injuries, the spokesman said.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time and fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that could exceed $13,500.
Marijuana and prescription pills, particularly in combination with alcohol or other drugs, can impair drivers enough to result in a DUI arrest.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the Police Department by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Public Library to host award-winning magician
The Santa Maria Public Library will invite magician Christopher Lopez to perform on July 15 at 4 p.m.
Lopez is an internationally award-winning magician who has been entertaining families with his talent for many years at venues across the nation, including the Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.