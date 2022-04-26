SANTA MARIA
Police name victim in fatal shooting near Hanson Way, Main Street
The 61-year-old man found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near Hanson Way and Main Street on Saturday has been identified as Luis Bernabe Jimenez, according to Santa Maria Police.
Detectives now are requesting public assistance with the investigation into Jimenez's death.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection upon reports of a person who had sustained gunshot wounds and located Jimenez at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Mengel said very little is known about Jimenez and that detectives would like to talk to anyone who knew where he lived or worked.
An initial investigation determined the shooting occurred hours before and that several people heard the gunshots but no one called to report them, according to Mengel.
The shooting marks Santa Maria's third homicide of the year.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or about Jimenez is asked to contact Detective Sean Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Restaurateurs named honorary chairpersons for Winemasters event
Santa Ynez residents Kathie and Mike Gordon — owners of Nella Kitchen & Bar and S.Y. Kitchen — have been named honorary chairpersons for the 33rd annual California Winemasters event at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on May 14.
The Gordons — who with partners own and operate the Toscana Restaurant Group that is comprised of the Bar Toscana in Brentwood, Nerano and BG in Beverly Hills, Nella Kitchen & Bar located in the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn in Los Olivos, and S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez — are being recognized for their 30-plus years of dedication to the restaurant industry.
The annual food and wine event benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — "a cause close to the Gordons’ hearts," a spokeswoman for the couple said.
She noted that a childhood friend of Mike Gordon, whose granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, is now living an independent, productive life as a student at UCLA because of the invaluable research and level of care she received. So, she added, the Gordons know firsthand how crucial this type of attention can be.
The annual event has raised more than $34 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation whose mission is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disorder the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College hosting annual fine arts student art show
A wide variety of art from students enrolled in Hancock College's fine arts program will be on display until May 12.
This year's student art show marks the first student exhibit on display at Ann Foxthworthy Gallery, located on the Santa Maria campus, since the students returned to in-person classes in fall 2021.
The display includes paintings, drawings, graphic design, sculpture, photography and digital media in representational and abstract forms, including monologues and pop-up performances.
"The works that this talented and unique group of students created are engaging and delightful," said Laura-Susan Thomas, gallery director. "They are expressing themselves in some incredible and creative ways in this exhibition."
To see the student works, visit the gallery during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and by appointment Fridays.
For more information about the exhibit or the gallery, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery, or contact Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3652.