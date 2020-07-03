County Lines: Police: Man arrested had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash

SANTA MARIA
Police: Man arrested had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash
A 36-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Friday in Santa Maria.
Michael Jolly was taken into custody by members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which had reportedly observed Jolly behaving suspiciously in the 200 block of East Main Street.
When officers contacted Jolly, he tried to discard a backpack, according to Santa Maria police.
Officers retrieved the backpack and reported finding drugs, cash and flare gun.
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
Jolly was arrested for transportation of drugs and possession of drugs for sale. The $700 in cash was seized pending asset forfeiture, according to police.
Jolly was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang man arrested in connection to 2018 rape of woman
A Solvang man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a woman in 2018, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Rick Fuette, 61, was arrested by sheriff's deputies for the alleged rape that reportedly occurred in the Santa Ynez Valley while the woman was unconscious, Zick said. The woman was not identified due to the nature of the alleged crime.
Fuette was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, although booking records indicate he has since been released. His bail was set at $100,000.
Fuette is scheduled to appear Sept. 2 at Superior Court in Santa Maria, Zick said.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Shooting ban extended to 2021 as safety measure
The prohibition on recreational shooting in all areas of Los Padres National Forest has been extended until Dec. 31 as a safety measure amid increasingly dangerous fire conditions, according to forest officials.
A firearm can only be discharged in designated target ranges at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club near Santa Barbara and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.
Individuals hunting during open hunting season with a valid California hunting license also are exempt from the ban.
Despite winter and early spring rainfall, live fuel moisture levels across the national forest did not significantly recover and are currently hovering just above the 60% critical threshold, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Long-range weather forecasts indicate well-below-normal precipitation, elevated temperatures and strong offshore winds throughout the summer that will further reduce fuel moisture levels.
Those conditions allow fire to start easily, burn readily and remain present in larger dead and downed trees after the flames have passed, the spokesman said.
Banning recreational shooting will help prevent wildfires from being started by sparks and gunpowder embers.
Individual violators face fines of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both. Organizations can be fined up to $10,000.
