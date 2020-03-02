County Lines: Police investigating two Saturday shootings; one man injured

LOMPOC
Police investigating two Saturday shootings; one man injured
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community related to a pair of shootings on Saturday, including one that resulted in one man suffering injuries.
The Lompoc Police Department reported receiving calls around 9:54 p.m. about the second shooting, which occurred near Highway 1 Liquor at 618 North H St.
Some officers who were several blocks away from the scene reported hearing the shots. About five minutes later, an adult male with a single gunshot wound showed up at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The victim was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to the department.
The incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related, the Lompoc Police Department reported.
The first shooting of the day occurred around 11:43 a.m. near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North D Street. A victim reported vehicle damage after unknown suspects shot at it.
There were no other injuries reported and no suspects had been identified as of Sunday.
Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offering activities through Teen Trails, Teen Treks
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning low-cost hikes and recreational activities for local teenagers in collaboration with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
Activities will be available to seventh- to 12th graders in Santa Maria, and will include Teen Trails hiking programs and Teen Treks outdoor recreation programs.
The three Teen Treks hikes offered over the next months will include Montaña de Oro State Park, Serenity Swing and a day of hiking up three peaks in San Luis Obispo known as the "Tri-Tip Challenge."
Teen Treks activities include paintball, kayaking in Morro Bay, indoor rock climbing and an escape room.
The first activity, a Teen Trails hike to Montaña de Oro, will take place March 21, with remaining activities scheduled until the end of May.
All activities cost $10 or under, with transportation provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Recreation and Parks began offering Teen Trails and Teen Treks as summer programs in 2017.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety was formed in 2017 as a collaboration between elected officials, community nonprofits, social services organizations and local law enforcement to provide safe and healthy recreational activities for Santa Maria youth.
To register for activities, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, or register in person at 615 S. McClelland St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Panel to focus on Santa Ynez Valley land-use planning, climate change impacts
The Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host a panel discussion Thursday, March 5, on Santa Ynez Valley land use planning and the expected impacts of climate change.
The event will take place at St. Mark's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the panel discussion scheduled to begin at 7.
Participants will include Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark A. Hartwig; Santa Barbara County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard; Bill Buelow, a groundwater program manager with the Santa Ynez River Conservation District; Jeff Newton, of Coastal Care Vineyard Associates; Anna Olsen, executive director of the Cachuma Resource Conservation District; and moderator Garrett Wong, a climate program manager with Santa Barbara County.
Following their presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session.
The event is being co-hosted by WE Watch, a Santa Ynez Valley-based environmental group.
The Citizens Planning Association is a nonprofit grassroots organization that focuses on countywide land use issues.
For more information, contact Yeselle, the Citizens Planning Association’s program coordinator, at 805-733-3462 or at citizensplanningsb@gmail.com.