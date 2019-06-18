Santa Maria
Police investigating Sunday morning stabbing
Santa Maria Police are asking the public for help in gathering information about a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning in the area of Newlove and Miller streets.
SMPD officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center at 6:50 a.m. Sunday for a man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. Detectives were notified and responded to conduct the investigation and it was discovered that the victim had been stabbed by unknown suspects. The victim, who has not been identified, is in stable condition, according to officials.
SMPD detective Woessner is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call 805-928-3781, ext. 1929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).
1 injured in shooting Saturday
One man was injured in a shooting in northwest Santa Maria on Saturday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Around 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of North Mary, a department spokesman said. Upon arrival officers were able to substantiate a shooting had occurred.
At the same time, a victim showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the spokesman said. Detectives were able to verify that the victim at the hospital was the same victim from the shooting on North Mary.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
The shooting appears to be gang related, the spokesman said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext. 1929. Tips may also be left by calling 805-928-2677.
Casmalia
Search efforts for missing man suspended
After six days of searching, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team on Monday suspended its search for a missing Casmalia man due to the absence of new leads.
The search team began looking for Robert Brusstar, 68, on June 11 in the area near Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he was last seen walking on June 9, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman. The Aerospace Maintenance worker was known to routinely walk the primitive trails around where he lived and worked.
After Brusstar’s employer requested a welfare check due to his absence for several days, deputies found his door unlocked and his wallet, keys and cell phone in the house, Hoover said.
On Sunday, approximately 100 people, nine search dogs and 10 horses were involved in the search for Brusstar, Hoover said. The search crew included members of the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county search and rescue teams, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit, California Rescue Dog Association, Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel and California Air National Guard. Santa Barbara County Air Support had been involved previously for three days of the search.
Search crews scoured a six-square-mile area in hopes of finding Brusstar but were unable to find the missing man or any evidence of his travel, Hoover said. The missing person case has now been turned over to Sheriff’s detectives.
Anyone with information on Robert Brusstar’s whereabouts is asked to call 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.