SANTA MARIA
Police investigating after man shot to death on West Main Street
Santa Maria police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in the western part of the city Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street and found Jose Gonzalez Medina, of Santa Maria, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
There have been no arrests made and the case is still under investigation, the spokesman said.
The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone with information call 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP: Truck driver not wearing seat belt in fatal Hwy 1 crash
A truck driver hauling celery who was killed on Friday in a three-car collision along Highway 1 west of Orcutt wasn't wearing his seat belt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before noon Friday, the driver of a gray Toyota sedan pulled out from the entrance to Rancho Maria Golf Club and in front of the truck as it headed northbound at an undetermined rate of speed along Highway 1, causing the truck to swerve and overturn, spilling its cargo, according to CHP Officer David Medina.
A Volkswagen Jetta heading southbound on Highway 1 couldn’t avoid the crash and overturned in a ditch several dozen yards north of the golf course entrance.
The crash closed both lanes of Highway 1 for several hours on Friday.
The Toyota’s driver, who is identified as 66-year-old Alan Durham of Arroyo Grande, wasn’t tested for alcohol or drugs because they aren't suspected to be factors in the crash, according to CHP Officer Alex Ruiz.
The truck driver has yet to be identified but worked for Rancho Nuevo Harvesting Company out of Santa Maria.
Ruiz added that the CHP still is considering whether or not to recommend criminal charges for Durham. He was not arrested Friday.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks director to discuss upcoming changes at Perlman Park
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada will address upcoming changes taking place at Perlman Park and the rest of the city during a Wednesday meeting at the Historic Santa Maria Inn.
Hosted by Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, the meeting will be held at noon in the Ranchero Room.
The nonprofit organization has promoted beautification efforts throughout the Valley since 1963.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to SMVB President Cyrina Marie Brogoitti at 805-354-9555.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County, state, federal agencies plan oil spill containment drill
A drill to practice deploying oil booms on the ocean is scheduled for Wednesday near Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a spokesman said.
County Fire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Oil Spill Prevention and Response and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will deploy the booms in response to the mock release of oil in the Goleta Beach area, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The drill using County Fire resources and water rescue equipment is designed to maintain proficiency and multiagency collaboration in responding to oil spills, Bertucelli said.
Fire equipment will be at the scene for the duration of the drill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but no road or beach closures are planned, he said.