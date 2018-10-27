SANTA MARIA
Police investigating Friday night carjacking
Santa Maria Police are seeking suspects and vehicles involved in a reported carjacking Friday night in downtown Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of North Lincoln Street at about 11:50 p.m.
When questioned, the victim reported being forced to the side of the road by another vehicle, as a second suspect vehicle pulled behind the victim, according to SMPD Lt. Mark Streker. One of the suspects in the first vehicle pointed a gun at the victim and directed him out of his vehicle. A suspect from one of the vehicles then drove off in the victim's vehicle.
The carjacked vehicle is described as a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car, license number 4CUT114. One of the suspect vehicles is described as a silver 1994 Dodge Ram pickup and the other is only described as a white sedan. All vehicles are still outstanding.
If anyone has information about the suspects or the vehicles in this incident please call Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.
LOS ALAMOS
Adult Coloring Program continues at library
Los Alamos Branch Library is offering an Adult Coloring Program, with the next sessions scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of Nov. 3 and 17.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages, a program spokesman said.
Patrons are offered a wide choice of designs to color, and all materials are provided for use during the program.
Signups are not required for the free program sponsored by the Friends of the Los Alamos Library, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional coloring sessions at Los Alamos Branch Library are scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month, but patrons are advised to call the library at 805-344-1025 to confirm the dates and times.
Located at 405 Helena St., Los Alamos Branch Library is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call the Los Alamos Branch Library or the Santa Maria Public Library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.