County Lines: Police investigate stabbing on South McClelland Street

Swanton Pacific Ranch, located at Davenport in coastal Santa Cruz County, encompasses a redwood forest, riverine ecosystems and coastal grasslands overlooking Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean and is rarely open to the public.

The 3,200-acre ranch is used for education and research by Cal Poly undergraduate and graduate students and faculty, produces certified natural beef and you-pick certified organic apples and hosts professional meetings, workshops and Cal Poly Natural Resource Management Department courses.

Joining the tour is free, but reservations must be made by noon Monday, March 2, by emailing Tammie Olson, clerk to the board, at Tammie.Olson@waterboards.ca.gov.

SANTA MARIA

Book sale underway at public library

Hundreds of previously owned books are on sale through February at the Santa Maria Public Library’s book shop at 421 S. McClelland St.

Patrons who purchase one hardback will get one free, and those who buy one paperback will get two free.

A wide variety of topics are available for all ages, and all proceeds go directly to the library to fund programs and the purchase of materials for community use, a library spokesman said.