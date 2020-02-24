County Lines: Police investigate stabbing on South McClelland Street

SANTA MARIA
Police investigate stabbing on South McClelland Street
One person was injured Monday and another was detained following an alleged stabbing on South McClelland Street, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Lt. Paul Van Meel said the incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South McClelland Street.
One person was transported to the hospital, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Details on the incident weren't immediately available.
Santa Maria Police, Santa Maria Fire and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.
LOMPOC
Two men arrested on firearm- and gang-related charges
Two men were arrested Sunday on gang-related charges after Lompoc Police received a report of suspects in possession of a firearm.
Officers responded at approximately 12:48 p.m. to the 200 block of East College Avenue, where they located Fernando Salazar, 22, and Angel Morgan, 18, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.
During a search, Salazar was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Both Salazar and Morgan are documented gang members, Arias said, adding that Morgan has been served with a city gang injunction, which prohibits him from participating in gang activities.
Salazar and Morgan were subsequently arrested on various charges, including possession of a concealed firearm in public, gang member in possession of a concealed firearm, gang injunction violation and participation in a criminal street gang.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Water Board to tour Cal Poly’s Swanton ranch
Members of the public can join the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board on a tour of Cal Poly’s Swanton Pacific Ranch on Thursday, March 6, but space is limited, transportation won’t be provided and advance signups are required.
The informational tour starting at 9 a.m. will take up the first day of the Water Board’s two-day meeting in Watsonville, with the second day session set for 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers on the fourth floor at 275 Main St.
Swanton Pacific Ranch, located at Davenport in coastal Santa Cruz County, encompasses a redwood forest, riverine ecosystems and coastal grasslands overlooking Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean and is rarely open to the public.
The 3,200-acre ranch is used for education and research by Cal Poly undergraduate and graduate students and faculty, produces certified natural beef and you-pick certified organic apples and hosts professional meetings, workshops and Cal Poly Natural Resource Management Department courses.
Joining the tour is free, but reservations must be made by noon Monday, March 2, by emailing Tammie Olson, clerk to the board, at Tammie.Olson@waterboards.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Book sale underway at public library
Hundreds of previously owned books are on sale through February at the Santa Maria Public Library’s book shop at 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons who purchase one hardback will get one free, and those who buy one paperback will get two free.
A wide variety of topics are available for all ages, and all proceeds go directly to the library to fund programs and the purchase of materials for community use, a library spokesman said.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the Circulation Desk at 805-925-0994.