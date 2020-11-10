You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Police investigate shootings that left 2 men injured

SANTA MARIA

Police investigate shootings that left 2 men injured

Two men were injured in separate but apparently unrelated shootings that took place less than an hour apart Sunday in Santa Maria, according to police officials. 

Officers responded to several calls of shots heard shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Miller and Oak streets. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had sustained gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

The male victim, who was not identified, was transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for the wounds deemed nonlife-threatening. 

Upon further investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Oak Street, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Officers responded to a second shooting at about 11 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots heard in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive. Upon arrival, they located evidence of a shooting but didn't find a victim. 

During the investigation into the shooting, an adult male victim, who was not identified, arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police.

Police determined that the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle in connection to the second shooting. 

The male victim sustained a single nonlife-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the hospital, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Santa Maria Police detectives and Crime Lab technicians responded to both scenes and will continue to investigate both shootings. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Free flu shots available at Dignity Health Urgent Care locations

Free flu shots are available to community members beginning Monday at Dignity Health Urgent Care centers in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Solvang, Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

Vaccines are available for adults ages 18 to 64 for the next two to three weeks, until supplies run out, with no appointments needed, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

With the country now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals. 

All six Dignity Health locations offering shots are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Locations include:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero

5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach

877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria

2271 S. Depot St., Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt

1102 E. Clark Ave., Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc

217 W. Central Ave., Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang

1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The Centers for Disease Control recommends receiving a flu vaccine yearly to protect against the flu. 

For more information about Dignity Health's Urgent Care clinics, visit dignityhealth.org/central-coast

 

