SANTA MARIA
Police investigate shooting near North Curryer, West Chapel streets
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m., according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
Upon arrival on scene, officers located evidence of the incident but no apparent victim.
An adult male who had sustained a wound was located nearby, in the 400 block of West Chapel Street, but officers could not determine if he'd been shot or was connected to the shooting, according to Flaa. The man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver critically injured in collision with tree on Alamo Pintado Road
A 20-year-old Santa Ynez man was critically injured Thursday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Alamo Pintado Road.
The collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m., when driver Johny Gonzalez was driving a 2001 Chevrolet truck northbound along Alamo Pintado Road, just north of Adobe Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Gonzalez was traveling at an undetermined speed when, for unexplained reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left.
The vehicle traversed the northbound lane onto the westbound shoulder before colliding with a tree, according to Rogers.
In addition to CHP officers, CalSTAR, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded to the collision.
Gonzalez, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, although alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551.
BUELLTON
10th annual Brew Fest going virtual
Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest will go virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, as beer lovers near and far will be invited to join or host festival watch parties with friends and family.
This year's Cinco de Mayo-themed beer festival is slated for May 1, according to an announcement from the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.
More details are expected in the coming weeks as the Chamber and event organizers, EnFuego Events, work to provide ticket buyers with a box of beers and other beverages to help celebrate the annual event.
Tickets will soon go on sale at www.buelltonbrewfest.com.