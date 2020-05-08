County Lines: Police identify woman found dead in fire on West Carmen Lane

SANTA MARIA
Police identify woman found dead in fire on West Carmen Lane
Santa Maria Police have identified a woman who was found deceased inside an apartment unit following a structure fire on West Carmen Lane last week.
Marlene Joy Silva, 65, of Santa Maria was named Thursday as the woman found dead on May 1 in the apartment complex located in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Marlene Silva's cause of death still is under investigation by Santa Maria Police, although it may be attributed to the fire, Jesse Silva said.
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke shortly before 12:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from a bottom-floor apartment.
The fire was contained inside the unit where it started, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg, who added that firefighters discovered Marlene Silva inside the unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LOMPOC
Recreation Division launches virtual resource center
The Lompoc Recreation Division, which has canceled all programs and closed its facilities through at least the end of May, is now offering a variety of virtual programs.
The division recently launched its Virtual Recreation and Resource Center at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. The site includes resources, classes and activities broken into age-appropriate groups. Classes taught by Lompoc recreation instructors are featured alongside other video resources.
Among the offerings through the virtual center are swim lesson activities that can be done at home, as well as water safety activities and classes.
Additionally, the Junior Giants at Home youth baseball registration has launched, with the season set to start the week of May 11. More information on Junior Giants, including sign-up details, is available at jrgiantsathome.org.
The physical closures are scheduled to remain through May 31, and will be reassessed at that time based on the latest COVID-19 developments.
Community members can follow the Lompoc Recreation Division’s social media accounts for updates to programming. For more information, call 805-875-8100 or email recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Law firm spending $10K to help small restaurants
The May Firm, a personal injury law firm with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, said it is donating $10,000 to support local restaurants by encouraging the public to patronize the businesses.
People can order food from a local restaurant, submit a photo of the meal receipt to the May Firm and receive up to $25 in reimbursement, a company spokesman said.
“Restaurants are getting hit very hard with the stay-at-home orders,” said Robert May, founder of the firm. “Yet, it is possible to help.”
He noted employees at the May Firm are working remotely, but that isn’t an option for some businesses, like restaurants.
May said although Gov. Gavin Newsom announced loans and tax relief for small businesses affected by the coronavirus but that won’t be enough to save thousands of small businesses forced to close their storefronts or only serve customers with delivery and take-out orders.
To participate in the program, people must visit www.mayfirm.com/local-restaurant-relief-fund, fill out a form and submit a photo of their restaurant receipt. The firm will reimburse only one meal per person in order to support as many businesses as possible, May said.
Reimbursements will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and paid through PayPal and Venmo until the $10,000 donation fund has been exhausted.
The program is available statewide.
For more information, call the Santa Barbara-based law firm, which has a Santa Maria office at 2530 Professional Parkway, at 805-324-6020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!