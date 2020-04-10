County Lines: Police identify suspect in alleged business robbery on South Broadway

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19; seventh employee overall
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said.
The deputy last worked patrol shift in the Santa Maria area Friday, April 3, and began experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms before going home, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
After being tested for coronavirus April 4, the deputy self-isolated at home in San Luis Obispo County while awaiting results.
Test results came back positive for coronavirus on April 7, Zick said.
After consulting with the Public Health Department, sheriff's officials determined no one else needed to be isolated as a result of his infection.
The new case marks the seventh Sheriff's Office employee to test positive for coronavirus, Zick said.
SANTA MARIA
Police identify suspect in alleged business robbery on South Broadway
A Santa Maria woman was identified by police as the suspect in an alleged business robbery on South Broadway in February.
Santa Maria Police Department identified Cydney Marlett as the suspect in the Feb. 12 business robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway, said Detective Seth Hall.
Officers were called to a reported robbery at a business there shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon said.
Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from allegedly stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued.
No weapons were used, but an employee suffered a minor injury during the scuffle, Magallon said.
The suspect fled the business on foot before officers arrived.
Marlett is on the run and has not been located, Hall said, adding the case was sent to the District Attorney's Office more than a month ago for a robbery charge to be filed against her.
Marlett is described as having blonde hair and a tattoo on her lower back.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marlett to contact Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Tips can be left anonymously.
LOMPOC
Arrest warrant issued in alleged domestic violence incident
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lompoc man who is a wanted on suspicion of felony gun possession and child endangerment stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident on North I Street.
Lompoc Police on Thursday responded to a caller reporting domestic violence and criminal threats shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North I Street, according to Cpl. Mark Powell.
After investigating the incident, Lompoc Police obtained an arrest warrant for John "JD" Terrones, 39, and a search warrant for his residence in the 500 block of North I Street.
Members of the Lompoc Police SWAT team returned at about 6:30 p.m. and served a search warrant at Terrones' residence but were not successful in locating him, Powell said.
In addition to allegations of firearm possession, child endangerment and domestic violence, Terrones faces possible charges of terrorist threats and witness intimidation.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Terrones is encouraged to contact Officer Gabriel Molina with the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Santa Barbara County law enforcement officials have prioritized calls responding to domestic violence in the weeks following Gov. Gavin Newsom's March 19 stay-at-home order issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.
During an April 7 press conference, District Attorney Joyce Dudley attributed a drop in domestic violence-related reports to the stay-at-home order and urged the public to report abuse.
"Every single police chief in the county of Santa Barbara has made in-home abuse their No. 1 priority," Dudley said. "They want you to call them."
