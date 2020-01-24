County Lines: Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide

SANTA MARIA POLICE
Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide
A married couple were identified as the two individuals involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon identified suspect Roberto Alcala Ramirez, 64, and victim Zoila Reyna Ramirez, 58, who were found deceased inside their home.
Police responded to the Ramirez's home shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 16 following a report of gunshots, Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said.
Officers discovered the Ramirezes, who each sustained a gunshot wound, Magallon said.
A preliminary investigation indicated a murder-suicide, Magallon said.
The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating and trying to determine a motive, according to Magallon.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Detective Matthew Silver at 928-3781, ext. 1346.
Magallon reminded the public that additional resources are available to those suffering from mental illness or domestic violence.
They include the 24-hour Crisis and Information Hotline in Santa Maria at 925-2160, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness toll-free Crisis Response and Service Access Line at 888-868-1649 and the toll-free Safe Alternatives for Treatment of Youth at 888-334-2777.
Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached toll-free at 800-273-8255 and the Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County can be contacted at dvsolutions.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library updates hours for passport applications
Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St. has updated its passport processing services for 2020.
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, U.S. citizens planning international travel may make an appointment to apply for passports from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/passport.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the only official passport information website at www.travel.state.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Tickets on sale for annual Father-Daughter Dance
Tickets are now available for the annual Father-Daughter Dance sponsored by People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The event for dads, father figures, and daughters of all ages will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.
This year the dance will feature a western “Boots and Belles” theme, and guests are encouraged to wear western attire, a city spokesman said.
Festivities will include a live DJ, light refreshments and a photo-op area to save special memories of the event.
Tickets at $30 per father-daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter are available online at www.santamariaatplay.org/events---programs.html and at the Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.