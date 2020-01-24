County Lines: Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/passport.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the only official passport information website at www.travel.state.gov.

SANTA MARIA

Tickets on sale for annual Father-Daughter Dance

Tickets are now available for the annual Father-Daughter Dance sponsored by People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

The event for dads, father figures, and daughters of all ages will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.

This year the dance will feature a western “Boots and Belles” theme, and guests are encouraged to wear western attire, a city spokesman said.

Festivities will include a live DJ, light refreshments and a photo-op area to save special memories of the event.

Tickets at $30 per father-daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter are available online at www.santamariaatplay.org/events---programs.html and at the Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 S. McClelland St.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

