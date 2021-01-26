LOMPOC
Police identify 46-year-old man killed in Jan. 20 shooting near river
Lompoc Police on Monday identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Jan. 20 shooting near the Santa Ynez River.
Marcelino Madrigal of Lompoc was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to numerous reports of a shooting in the encampment area near the river in the 1800 block of North H Street.
Attempts to treat Madrigal were not successful and he died at the scene, according to Cpt. Charles Scott.
A male on a bicycle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting but was not located by Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon, who added that the reason for the shooting is unknown but does not appear to be gang-related.
No suspects have been identified or arrested.
Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting with personal dashboard cameras or residential surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
19-year-old man arrested after police locate loaded pistol with laser pointer
A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm in public, according to Lompoc Police.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block alley of North K and L streets following a report of a person with a firearm shortly before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
When officers checked the area, they located Reynauldo Robles Hernandez of Lompoc inside of a vehicle that was parked in the alley. He was found with a loaded pistol with a built-in laser sight.
Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Lompoc Police Department's jail, according to Arias.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
4 Sheriff's Office employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County sheriff's office employees and one inmate at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.
The sheriff's employees include two custody deputies, one patrol deputy and a staff member, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have been infected by the coronavirus since March is 103, with 85 having recovered and returned to work.
The inmate tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake process and has since been released, according to Zick, adding there are 33 active infections inside the jail.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID0-19 since March is 160, with one death attributed to the virus.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library offers Valentine's Day grab-and-go packs
This Valentine's Day, community members are invited to celebrate with grab-and-go kits containing books and craft materials from the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Main Branch Library will have a limited number of kits available, with no registration required, from Feb. 1 to 6 during sidewalk pickup hours, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kits will contain five romance books and all the needed materials to transform a writing pen into a rose, van de Kamp said. At 3 p.m. Feb. 9, library staff will lead a Zoom demonstration of the craft.
Kits are limited to one per household. Questions can be directed to library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.