SANTA MARIA
Police identify 19-year-old man killed in 7-Eleven shooting
Santa Maria Police officials on Wednesday identified the 19-year-old male killed in a shooting Sunday at the 7-Eleven on South Broadway.
Robert Ortega, of Santa Maria, sustained fatal shooting wounds in the shooting at the store in the 1900 block of South Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police have not provided information about any potential suspects, and a motive for the shooting has yet to be disclosed.
Dispatchers received several reports shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday that a shooting victim was in the parking lot, according to officials.
Officers responded to the scene and located located Ortega, who was pronounced dead at the location, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
City accepting applications for Hometown Heroes Banner honorees
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is once again accepting applications for its Hometown Heroes Banner program.
Eligible candidates for a banner include individuals active-duty or veterans of the military, first responders and essential workers. Besides placement of a 3-by-6-foot banner in the Hometown Heroes corridor along prominent city streets, a commemoration will be given during a City Council meeting.
The application deadline is March 18.
The Hometown Heroes Banner program was first created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria's military veterans. The program has expanded during the COVID pandemic, putting a spotlight on local heroes fighting battles closer to home.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vandenberg seeking volunteer docents for snowy plover breeding season
Vandenberg Space Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2022 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach or standing at the entrance for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Welcoming and educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers and other Vandenberg staff when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Docents should plan to volunteer at least two hours per month throughout the plover season. The plover docent coordinator will provide a one-hour training session online or in person, along with T-shirt, hat and other materials.
For more information and to sign up for training, contact the plover docent coordinator at 30CES.CEIEA.NaturalResources@us.af.mil.