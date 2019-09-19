SANTA MARIA
Threats made by 13-year-old prompt investigation at junior high school
A 13 year-old student who made violent threats prompted an investigation at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Wednesday, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
Around 1 p.m., detectives responded to the junior high school to investigate, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said. Officers spoke with the student and the student's parents.
The parents cooperated with detectives, and there is no immediate danger to students or staff at Tommie Kunst Junior High, Ruiz said.
However, the case will be forwarded to juvenile probation for review, he said.
LOS OLIVOS
County plans information meetings on public safety power shutoffs
Public information meetings about potential public safety power shutoffs are planned by Santa Barbara County, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison.
A meeting for Santa Ynez Valley residents is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Los Olivos Elementary School gym at 2540 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
PG&E representatives will be on hand to provide residents with information about the utilities’ PSPS program to shut down electrical power during critical fire weather to reduce the risk of wildfires, a spokesman for ReadySBC.org.
During periods of hot, dry, windy weather, the utilities could shut off power for several days over a wide area.
County officials will provide information at the meeting to help residents make safety decisions and prepare for extended periods without electrical power.
For those unable to attend the meeting, a video of the meeting will be available on the county’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/user/CSBTV20, or residents can watch live on FaceBook at “countyofsb.”
For more information about how to prepare for power outages and emergencies and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.ReadySBC.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Oceano Dunes plan workshop postponed to allow changes to work plan
A workshop to review the second draft of the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan for the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, previously scheduled for Oct. 1, has been postponed said a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District.
The postponement will allow California State Parks, the APCD and the Scientific Advisory Group to determine modifications to the plan necessary to achieve the goals of Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01, said Gary Willey, air pollution control officer.
Willey said APCD will keep the public and all stakeholders informed of any workshops or hearings regarding the stipulated order and the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan.
The public may still submit comments regarding the second draft of the report and work plan to info@slocleanair.org.
To view the plan and all related documents submitted thus far and to find out more about efforts to mitigate dust emissions from Oceano Dunes, visit SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality/oceano-dunes-efforts.