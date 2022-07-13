SANTA MARIA
Police discover 8 catalytic converters in stolen vehicle; 2 arrested
Two men were arrested early Tuesday during a traffic stop in Santa Maria leading to the discovery of eight catalytic converters in the rear seat of a suspected stolen vehicle.
Santa Maria police officers observed two adult males driving in the area of Stowell Road and Kameo Street at approximately 4 a.m., in what matched the description of a stolen vehicle, according to a department spokesman.
After conducting a high-risk stop traffic stop and removing the men from the vehicle, officers found the catalytic converters, along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, the spokesman said.
Both men, who weren't immediately identified, were arrested on charges related to the stop.
Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise throughout the country. Across the Central Coast, over 1,000 converters were stolen in 2021, and in Santa Maria, more than 160 were reported stolen from September 2021 to March 2022.
SANTA MARIA
Rec on the Move offers free vision screenings
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering free vision screenings as part of its Rec on the Move program.
In partnership with SEE International, vision screenings will be offered to students and their families at multiple Rec on the Move sites in July.
On Friday, screenings will be available at Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, on July 18 at the same time.
SEE International's local Santa Barbara Vision Care Program offers free comprehensive eye exams, glasses, medications and more to qualified low-income residents.
Questions may be directed to the Vision Care Program at 805-963-3303.
SANTA MARIA
Preschool Yoga Story Time returns to the Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting preschoolers and their caregivers to a morning of story time and yoga at the Altrusa Theater.
On Friday, children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are welcome at 11 a.m. for a program combining stretching, mindfulness and storytelling.
Yoga mats will be made available, but patrons are welcome to bring their own. Space and supplies are limited.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to host Camp Ocean
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Co. to bring Camp Ocean to the Altrusa Theater.
At 2 p.m. on July 26, the library will host an interactive fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea. Located at 421 S. McClelland St., space will be limited by capacity.
The event previously had been scheduled for Thursday but was postponed until July 26.
Questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Regional Transit makes change to Route 2
Santa Maria Regional Transit has changed Route 2 to travel along Cook Street instead of West Main Street.
Route 2 offers bidirectional service in northern Santa Maria, running on 30- and 60-minute frequencies, primarily traveling along Donovan Road and Western Avenue. New stops along Cook Street now include Western Avenue, Pine Street, North Broadway and Miller Street.
For more information about SMRT routes and fares, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.ridesmrt.org.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.