SANTA MARIA
Police Department to conduct DUI/driver's license checkpoint today
The Santa Maria Police Department on Friday will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. today.
Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.
During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and, also, checking that drivers have proper licensing.
In addition, Hansen said officers will be watching for those who may be using prescription drugs, particularly those with warnings on the label, or marijuana that could result in a DUI.
Drivers who are caught driving impaired and charged with a DUI could expect to be arrested and face fines up to $13,500, Hansen said.
In 2018, the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and resulted in another 32 injuries.
The Santa Maria Police Department offers these tips to avoid a DUI:
- Have a designated sober driver, such as a friend who isn’t drinking, a ride-share, cab or any public transportation;
- If someone is clearly impaired to drive, take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home;
- Report drunk drivers by calling 911;
- If hosting a house party, offer nonalcoholic drinks and monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.
ORCUTT
Annual bake sale to remember student, benefit scholarship fund
A bake sale will be held during the Orcutt Christmas Parade on Saturday to benefit the Rosie Chavez Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides Orcutt Academy High School students with funds for college.
Held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Old Towne Market parking lot, the annual bake sale honors Rosie Chavez, who died in 2011 at the age of 9 following a four-year battle against leukemia.
Sandi Chavez, Rosie's grandmother, and Chris Hurd, a maintenance worker for the Orcutt Union School District, set up the scholarship fund in 2011.
SANTA MARIA
Library bookstore to hold holiday sale this month
The Santa Maria Public Library bookstore will hold a used book sale from Monday through the end of the month.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library.
The sale features hard- and softback books that have been donated to the library for adults and children. The already low-priced used books will be sold as “Buy one, get one free.” Volunteers will be available to assist the public.
The library bookstore is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library staff and volunteers.
Books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, as well as specialty art books and encyclopedias, are available for prices of $1 for hardbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks, magazines and children’s books.
During the sale, two books may be purchased for the price of one. All proceeds benefit the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library's administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.