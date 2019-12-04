LOMPOC
Police Department continues to investigate shooting
A Lompoc teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that is under investigation by the Lompoc Police Department.
Lompoc Police and Fire department personnel responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the alley between the 500 blocks of North L and M streets.
A person described by police as a teenage juvenile had already been transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room by a family member for treatment of a gunshot wound. The teen was then transported via helicopter to another hospital, according to police, and was last known to be in stable condition, as of late Monday night.
A shooting suspect was described only as a Latino male adult.
The Lompoc Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department at 805-736-2341.
Four people have been shot and killed this year in Lompoc, which has experienced seven homicides in 2019.
SANTA MARIA
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held Saturday
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 2-year old Josiah Ezra Gomez and his family.
Gomez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia over a year ago, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. His condition has not set him back from building blanket forts with his sister and dancing to the beat of the music.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library bookstore holding holiday sale this month
The Santa Maria Public Library bookstore is holding a used book sale through the end of the month.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library.
The sale features hard- and softback books that have been donated to the library for adults and children. The already low-priced used books will be sold as “Buy one, get one free.” Volunteers will be available to assist the public.
The library bookstore is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library staff and volunteers.
Books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, as well as specialty art books and encyclopedias, are available for prices of $1 for hardbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks, magazines and children’s books.
During the sale, two books may be purchased for the price of one. All proceeds benefit the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library's administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.