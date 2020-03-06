County Lines: Police Department conducts first traffic operation using dispatch data

SANTA MARIA
Police Department conducts first traffic operation using dispatch data
Santa Maria Police officers on Friday patrolled a section of West Main Street targeting traffic violators and deterring collisions during their first enforcement operation based solely on data provided by the new multimillion-dollar dispatch system that went online in November.
The operation, which began Friday morning and lasted until 4 p.m., included officers from Santa Maria Police's collision reduction team patrolling a section of West Main Street from Blosser Road to Broadway, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Specifically, the operation was based on collision data from the month of February, when 230 collisions were recorded in the city, occurring mainly near the intersection of Main and Broadway streets.
Additionally, data shows most of the collisions occurred around 2 p.m. Fridays.
The enforcement operation was based on data collected from the new computer-aided dispatch and records management system the Santa Maria Police Department received on Nov. 5, 2019, through a 2016 contract between the city and Motorola.
The system cost $3 million and an additional $2.8 million will be billed to Santa Maria for maintenance and support provided by Motorola, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The new system changes the way police conduct such operations, according to Mengel.
"We've done direct enforcement based on a hunch, but this time it's based on data," Mengel said.
Since the beginning of the year, Santa Maria Police officers have investigated more than 520 collisions citywide.
On Friday, as many as five officers conducted traffic compliance in the enforcement area along West Main street, stopping and writing tickets for motorists who disobeyed traffic laws in an effort to deter collisions.
After the enforcement operation concluded, Santa Maria Police officers began DUI saturation patrols through the city that were set to last until about 9 p.m. Friday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to meeting child for sex
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of meeting a child for sex in Arroyo Grande in February, according to court records.
Kent Soriano Feliciano, 27, of Santa Maria was arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of arranging and meeting a minor for a sexual act.
Feliciano was arrested Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to police arrest logs.
Feliciano's bail was set at $25,000, and he left jail custody the same day, court records show.
Just before he was arrested, Feliciano went to the location where believed he was meeting with a 15-year-old victim for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 28 in Superior Court.
Neither his attorney, Adrienne Haddad, nor Arroyo Grande police officials returned phone calls and emails requesting comment.
Feliciano's next court appearance is scheduled for March 16 in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
SANTA MARIA
Social media threat against Fesler Junior High deemed 'not credible'
A social media post Thursday that threatened violence against Fesler Junior High School was investigated and determined not to be credible by Santa Maria Police.
The investigation started Thursday morning when Fesler Junior High School officials notified Santa Maria Police of the social media post, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Additionally, school officials notified staff and parents of students at Fesler, according to Principal Mark Palmerston.
School officials and Santa Maria Police promptly investigated the incident and determined that the alleged threat was posted to a Snapchat account belonging to a Fesler student.
Further investigation revealed the student's 15-year-old brother — who is not a Fesler student — was the one who made the post, although officers determined that it wasn't credible after interviewing the boy, Mengel said, adding no arrests were made.
Mengel said officers and school staff received "absolute cooperation" from the parents.
In his alert sent out Thursday, Palmerston urged students and parents to report any conversations they hear regarding school violence to the police.
"I want to assure our students parents and staff that we take this situation serious," Palmerston said. "Conversations and/or joking about school violence is not safe for anyone."