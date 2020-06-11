County Lines: Police cite 3rd driver in connection to downtown civil unrest

SANTA MARIA
Police cite 3rd driver in connection to downtown civil unrest
Santa Maria Police on Tuesday cited an additional driver in connection to the civil unrest last month in which several people lit a bonfire in a downtown intersection and vandalized the nearby Town Center.
The male driver of the beige-colored Toyota pickup truck was stopped by patrol officers shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and South Pine streets, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
The driver, who was not identified but is from Santa Maria, received five citations, including a reckless driving citation for doing burn-outs and dangerous maneuvers in the street near the mall, according to Mengel.
The driver will receive a court summons in the mail, Mengel added.
Two other drivers, who also weren't identified, were cited and had their vehicles impounded on June 3 for similar allegations.
The three were allegedly captured on video engaging in reckless driving on May 31 in the intersection of South Broadway and Cook Street during a six-hour period of unrest that devolved from a peaceful protest against police brutality earlier that day.
Officers on patrol identified the beige-colored pickup from various video sources, including nearby surveillance cameras and from livestreamed videos on social media that police watched as the events unfolded, Mengel said.
Several features on the truck helped officers identify the vehicle, Mengel said, most notably the water tank in the bed.
Santa Maria Police continue to investigate the incident.
SANTA BARBARA
Museum of Natural History opens registration for 'at home' summer camp
In light of social distancing guidelines, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has launched its first grouping of 5-day summer camps for ages 4-9 to participate with their families at home. The first wave of programs will run from June 22 to July 10.
Akin to the museum's signature "Nature Adventures" camps offered each summer, the new distance-learning format includes hands-on science activities with live, interactive instruction from trained counselors via Zoom, for up to 15 campers per session.
Camp themes include bugs, astronomy, marine life, dinosaurs, endangered animals, and wizarding science.
Registered campers will receive a Camp Kit with course-related materials, supplies and a Nature Adventures T-shirt. Full and partial scholarship opportunities are available.
For more information and to register, visit sbnature.org/natureadventures.
