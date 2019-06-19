Santa Maria
Police arrest teen in strong-arm robbery near Memorial Park on Monday evening
A 15-year-old suspect has been booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and battery causing serious bodily injury after allegedly being involved in a robbery Monday evening near Memorial Park in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria police officers responded to a call of a reported strong-arm robbery in the area of West El Camino and North Pine Street after witnesses saw two individuals fleeing the scene after punching and robbing one person.
The victim was reportedly attacked by two people who punched the individual several times, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
The two subjects then took the victim's property and fled.
One of the suspects was located and apprehended by officers after a short pursuit, and the victim's stolen items were found and returned after being located with help from the community.
At this time, limited information is available on the second suspect.
Los Olivos
One dead, one seriously injured in rollover crash
One person was killed and one suffered major injuries in a rollover crash that took place about 5:35 p.m. on Figueroa Mountain Road at the Chamberlin Ranch just north of Highway 154, according to emergency officials.
Preliminary reports from the California Highway Patrol indicated three people were injured, and the CHP dispatch center confirmed one person was killed in the crash in Los Olivos.
The individual who suffered major injuries has been transported by air to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The California Highway Patrol was still on scene conducting an investigation as of 7 p.m.
County Fire Department and County Sheriff's Office personnel also responded, and the coroner was requested from the Sheriff’s Office.
Lompoc
City to offer First Aid/CPR training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division is inviting members of the community to take part in what could be a lifesaving training session.
The city is offering an American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid and CPR/AED course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The cost is $80 per person, and the class is open to people age 11 and older.
The course is video-based and instructor-led, according to a city spokeswoman, and focuses on teaching students critical skills needed to respond to and manage a variety of emergency situations until emergency medical services arrive.
The skills covered in the course include first aid; choking relief in adults, children and infants; and how to handle sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children and infants.
Upon completion of the course, students will receive an American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED course completion card that is valid for two years.
Registrations can be made in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; by phone at 805-875-8100; or online at http://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.