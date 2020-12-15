County Lines: Pioneer Valley holiday lights event draws 300 cars on Saturday

SANTA MARIA
Pioneer Valley holiday lights event draws 300 cars on Saturday
Pioneer Valley High School student leaders ignited the holiday spirit on Saturday with a holiday lights drive-through event that drew over 300 cars, according to a Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman.
The event was held on campus, with themed light displays set up by various student clubs and organizations, Klein said.
Displays included a "Home Alone" theme by the K-Pop Club, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" organized by the high school FFA chapter, a "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" display from the student council, and many more, according to Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera.
“This was so fun,’’ Herrera said. “Seeing all of the lights and decorated trees brought smiles to so many people."
Students were present at the event to spread the cheer, hand out candy canes and make sure everything went smoothly.
“Our community really came together to help make the holidays better for those who have had a difficult time,’’ Student Council Outreach Team Leader Rachel Ramos said.
SANTA MARIA
2 men injured in 2 separate but unrelated shootings
Two men were injured, including one critically, in two separate but apparently unrelated shootings in Santa Maria on Monday, according to police.
Police were notified of the first shooting shortly after noon, when an adult male who sustained a gunshot wound arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center's emergency room via private vehicle and was later treated for his injury, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Santa Maria Police were able to determine the shooting occurred near the intersection of Depot and Chapel streets shortly before the victim arrived at the hospital.
Less than eight hours later, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street, according to Magallon.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Marian hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Santa Maria Police detectives continue to investigate both shootings and seek the public's help with information related to the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
PCPA presents virtual encore of 'Home for the Holidays' cabaret
PCPA will celebrate the season with an encore presentation of “Home for the Holidays,” a holiday-themed cabaret show streamed online from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 19.
The special programming is free to view, with registration required.
The virtual presentation will be hosted by Erik Stein and will feature PCPA’s resident artists in a music and dance format. Performances include Kitty Balay singing; George Walker playing a variety of string instruments; a brand-new Christmas duet sung by Andy Philpot and Emily Trask; an original dance from Katie and Annali Fuchs-Wackowski; and traditional carols from Yusef Seevers.
To register, visit pcpa.org/HomeForTheHolidays/
For technical issues, contact the Box Office at 805-922-8313.
