County Lines: Pioneer Valley High School to hold one drive-through diploma distribution

SANTA MARIA
Pioneer Valley High School to hold one drive-through diploma distribution
Pioneer Valley High School will be holding one drive-through diploma ceremony for its graduating seniors on June 5, rather than two ceremonies as previously shared by the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District.
There will now be a drive-through ceremony in the student parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon, as opposed to a morning and afternoon ceremony, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
A virtual aspect is also being planned, and will be shared via the school's website at 5 p.m. June 4.
One graduate per vehicle is requested.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Local Allstate agencies drive support for Foodbank
To help address food insecurity heightened by the pandemic, eight local Allstate agency owners initiated virtual food drives to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
“During a time like this, we are proud to support our local food bank as the employees and volunteers help local families put food on the table,” said Arroyo Grande Allstate agent Mary Rowan-Ishikawa. “I’ve been a part of this community for eight years. It makes me proud to see us come together and support our local families during this crisis and beyond.”
In addition to funds raised by agents through May 15, a spokeswoman for Allstate said that the foundation's Helping Hands grant-giving program, which is built on supporting volunteerism by agents within their communities, will also donate an additional $5,000 to the local food bank, helping to purchase 50,000 extra meals for local families in need.
The spokeswoman also noted that the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants which are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits for which they volunteer.
Community members who would like to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can do so directly at foodbanksbc.org/give-help/
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
First 5 distributing supplies to county’s child care providers
First 5 Santa Barbara County recently received its first shipment and will begin distributing mission-critical supplies to child care providers caring for the children of essential workers and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supplies that include three-ply masks and disinfectant as well as a limited number of books for families that will be distributed from Children’s Resource and Referral locations, a county spokeswoman said.
“Many [child care providers] are expanding their hours in the evenings and weekends to ensure our health-care system continues to operate, grocery stores and gas stations remain open, and our first responders are available,” said Jacqui Banta, chief operating officer of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County.
A second delivery expected in the next few weeks is scheduled to include diapers and sanitary wipes.
Emergency supplies are distributed to each county using a formula based on birth rate, the spokeswoman said.
The supplies delivery is part of a First 5 statewide effort launched in mid-April when the First 5 California Commission approved up to $4 million in emergency funding to provide 60 days of supplies to child care providers serving essential workers and resource centers that support vulnerable populations.
“Child care has been, and continues to be, the backbone of our economy, allowing parents to go to work and keep society functioning,” said Wendy Sims Moten, executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County.
