County Lines: Pioneer Valley High School to hold one drive-through diploma distribution

“During a time like this, we are proud to support our local food bank as the employees and volunteers help local families put food on the table,” said Arroyo Grande Allstate agent Mary Rowan-Ishikawa. “I’ve been a part of this community for eight years. It makes me proud to see us come together and support our local families during this crisis and beyond.”

In addition to funds raised by agents through May 15, a spokeswoman for Allstate said that the foundation's Helping Hands grant-giving program, which is built on supporting volunteerism by agents within their communities, will also donate an additional $5,000 to the local food bank, helping to purchase 50,000 extra meals for local families in need.

The spokeswoman also noted that the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants which are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits for which they volunteer.

Community members who would like to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can do so directly at foodbanksbc.org/give-help/

