Santa Maria
PVHS placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
Pioneer Valley High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after Santa Maria Police received a report of a student having a gun.
The lockdown was put in place around 3 p.m. and lifted about an hour later, Lt. Russ Mengel said.
Kenny Klein, a spokesman for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and that Santa Maria Police arrived shortly thereafter.
Mengel said Santa Maria Police responded with upwards of 20 officers who methodically searched the school for the student in question.
“We located the student off campus and determined it was not a firearm,” Mengel said. “It was a BB gun. After that, we let the school know and the lockdown was lifted.”
Mengel said no arrest was made since there was no criminal statute violation.
“We want to thank the parents for their cooperation,” Mengel said. “It’s got to be difficult to hear about a gun at your child's school, especially in light of events across the country, and we just had tremendous cooperation from everyone.”
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc to hold informal budget workshop
The city of Lompoc is inviting the community to an informational workshop, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the City Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
The workshop, titled “Breaking Down the Budget: An Overview of Lompoc’s 2019-2021 Finances,” will include a presentation led by City Manager Jim Throop on the current state of the city’s budget, followed by an opportunity for questions from Lompoc City Council members and the public.
Light refreshments will be made available at 8:30 a.m., while the presentation is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The purpose of the workshop, according to a city spokeswoman, is to provide the community with clear, straightforward information, accept feedback and ideas, and address any questions and concerns as the city prepares its 2019-2021 budget.
The workshop will be broadcast live on TAP TV, the city's public access station, as well as on KPEG 100.9 FM radio. A live feed will be available at cityoflompoc.com, and video of the meeting will be posted afterward on the city’s YouTube channel, according to the city.