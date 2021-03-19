SANTA MARIA
Pioneer Valley FFA sends nine students to regional speaking finals
Nine student FFA representatives from Pioneer Valley High School will be moving on to the regional speaking finals later this month in hopes of reaching the state competition.
Those moving to the regional competition include freshmen Julissa Ruiz, Elina Estacio, Gracie Velazquez and Camila Uribe, sophomore Jasmin Olivera, and seniors Marc Cabeliza, Jimena Diaz, Cali Perez and Elizabeth Beebe, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
At the sectional competition earlier this month, Cabeliza was named sectional champion for the prepared public speaking category, making it to the regional competition along with Diaz, who earned third place.
In the extemporaneous public speaking contest, in which students had 20 minutes to prepare a brief speech on a randomly drawn topic, Perez was named sectional champion and Beebe was third runner-up, according to Klein.
In the creed category, Ruiz earned second place and Estacio earned fourth place, with Velasquez and Uribe also qualifying for regionals.
Olivera earned fourth place in the impromptu speaking category, making her one of just four students able to move on to the regional competition for the category.
Pioneer Valley FFA adviser Hector Guerra praised his students for their preparation and performance in the midst of a difficult year due to COVID-19.
“This year was one of the most challenging years to get our students prepared in a virtual setting, but as always, our students worked hard, practiced and demonstrated that they are the best in the galaxy. We coaches are extremely proud of them as we continue working with those that made it on to regionals."
LOMPOC
Recreation Division hosting drive-through Easter egg hunt
The city of Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will host a socially distanced, drive-through Easter egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to all children 12 and younger while supplies last.
Participants are invited to wave at the Easter Bunny and take home a treat bag filled with candy eggs and other goodies.
By request, Lompoc Recreation Division staff will take photos of the Easter Bunny near a participant’s vehicle, and share them on the recreation division’s Facebook page.
To ensure the safety of all participants, the following rules will be in effect:
- Vehicles must enter the park off of Cypress Avenue and South O Street and follow the traffic route (participants are asked to avoid using Ocean Avenue).
- Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution and obey all traffic laws.
- All participants must remain in their vehicle. There will be no pedestrian traffic allowed.
- If participants are wearing masks and feel comfortable, they may roll down their windows to wave “hello” to the bunny.
- Guidelines may vary or change.
The event is sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers March take-and-make craft classes
Santa Maria residents of all ages are invited to participate in two take-and-make craft classes this month through the Recreation and Parks Department.
Registration is available now at cityofsantamaria.org/register to make a pair of bunnies out of stemware, and to make cocoa bombs in the shape of Easter eggs.
The cost for each class is $22, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Following registration, craft kit pickup will be available beginning Monday at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Each kit contains all needed instructions and materials, with video tutorials also available on the city of Santa Maria's YouTube page, van de Kamp said.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.