SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available to certain county residents
Certain high-risk Santa Barbara County residents who received their full Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series now can receive a booster shot from pharmacies and other medical providers for added protection from the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control approved Pfizer's booster shot Friday, following approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.
According to the CDC, the following groups should receive a Pfizer booster no sooner than six months after their second dose — residents 65 and older, residents 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and those in long-term care settings.
Other groups that may receive a booster six months following their second dose include residents 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, and those whose occupation or institution puts them at increased risk for COVID-19 transmission.
“Booster shots will become an important part of our local strategy to protect our most vulnerable community members and end the pandemic. Local pharmacies and health-care providers are prepared to offer booster doses in your community,” said county Health Officer Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. “We want to encourage those who have yet to receive a first-dose vaccine to know that vaccines are still available to you.”
People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for a booster at this time, although both companies are in the process of obtaining approval for a booster.
Immunocompromised residents who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are encouraged to speak with their medical provider about receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment or find a walk-in clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the county vaccine hotline at 211 and select option 4 for assistance.
SANTA MARIA
City to commence $1.9M street resurfacing project in October
Around 24 centerline miles of Santa Maria's main streets and neighborhood roads will experience minor traffic delays during the month of October as the city kicks off a $1.9 million resurfacing and maintenance project.
The annual maintenance project begins Oct. 4 and will involve work on East Main Street (Highway 166) from Suey Road to Dressler Avenue; Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Canal Street; Battles Road from Broadway (Highway 135) to Bradley Road; College Drive from Betteravia Road to the Crossroads shopping center; Bradley Road from Betteravia Road to the Crossroads shopping center; and Alvin Avenue from Railroad Avenue to Blosser Road.
Various smaller neighborhood streets will also be treated, including south of Donovan Road from Blosser Road to Railroad Avenue and Miller Street to Bradley Road, as well as streets south of Battles Road and north of Betteravia Road, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The city contracted American Pavement Systems to remove existing traffic striping, place a surface seal — both a chip seal and a tire rubber modified surface seal — and then reestablish traffic striping, van de Kamp said.
Parking will not be allowed in active construction areas. Notices and construction signs will be posted along streets with the dates and times that parking and street access will be prohibited.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
LOMPOC
Wind energy project kicks off with delivery of first 220-foot turbine blade
Lompoc came alive Friday afternoon as members of the community gathered on city streets to catch a view of an unusual procession that featured a more-than-220-foot wind turbine blade being hauled by oversized vehicles and escorted by California Highway Patrol units.
The load, which left the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5, eventually made its way through town via Highway 1 along West Ocean Avenue to South F Street, to Cypress Avenue, to I Street, and up San Miguelito Canyon Road.
According to reports, the giant blade is the first of 87 that will be delivered to the 2,970-acre Strauss Energy wind farm project site located in the hills southwest of Lompoc.
Future traffic delays and detours are expected through late November or early December to allow for transport of more than 200 oversized loads through the city.
SB, SLO COUNTIES
Federal grant to help REACH boost job growth in tech industries
REACH, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, has been awarded a $450,000 grant to help stimulate job growth in technical sectors and compensate for the loss of jobs that will result from the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the grant under its Nuclear Closure Communities program to help mitigate the economic and social impacts of the plant’s closure and decommissioning starting in 2025, a REACH spokesperson said.
The grant requires a match in local funds, and San Luis Obispo County has contributed $150,000 for that purpose, the spokesperson said, adding that Santa Barbara County will soon consider a similar amount, and Bank of America also has granted $70,000 toward the match.
REACH plans to use the funds to launch industry consortia that will catalyze job growth in general technology, agriculture technology, clean technology and renewable energy, and aerospace, defense and precision manufacturing.
The REACH 2030 plan identified those industries as potential prime drivers of high-wage jobs in the region.
The coalition also plans to broaden REACH 2030 into a two-county comprehensive economic development strategy, which is expected to open up new funding sources, the spokesperson said.
For more information, visit https://reachcentralcoast.org.