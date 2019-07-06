Santa Barbara County
Person ejected after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Jalama Road
A person was injured after being ejected from a vehicle late Friday afternoon on Highway 1 near Jalama Road in a single-vehicle crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. The person ejected from the vehicle reportedly landed between both lanes of the highway, where first responders began administering aid.
A CalSTAR helicopter transported the patient to a local hospital, but no further information was available Friday evening about the extent of injuries.
It was not immediately clear who or what else was involved in the collision, which occurred in the southbound lane.
Lompoc
Police seek info on suspected WalMart thieves
Two people are accused of stealing a pair of TVs and other items from the Walmart store in Lompoc last month, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspects.
On Friday, Lompoc police released photos taken from surveillance video that shows the suspects — believed to be a man and a woman — allegedly stealing the items from the store on June 12.
The male suspect is alleged to have distracted a female customer service employee who was checking receipts by the store’s exit, which allowed the female suspect to exit the store while pushing a shopping cart with the stolen items, according to Lompoc police.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or through the department’s smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Santa Barbara County
Genetic testing scam hitting local seniors
Medicare beneficiaries in Santa Barbara County are being warned about a genetic testing scam, as well as a cancer screening scam, by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
“The genetic testing scam is offered as a ‘free’ test but isn’t free and may not be necessary,” said Barry Jay Marks, chairman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.
“Genetic testing needs to be ordered by your primary physician and be ‘medically necessary,’” he added.
Marks said scammers may approach seniors at senior centers or senor living facilities or may call Medicare beneficiaries and encourage them to have genetic testing or cancer screenings.
The offer will include a free test kit and a request that it be returned with the recipients insurance information, which will allow the scammers to bill Medicare for thousands of dollars of unnecessary tests.
California Senior Medicare Patrol advises seniors to never give their DNA to a stranger, beware of those who promise tests are 100% covered by Medicare and look for charges on Medicare summary notice statements for tests not ordered by a doctor.
For more information, contact Marks or Julie Posada, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program manager, at 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222.