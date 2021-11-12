SANTA MARIA
PepsiCo donates $125K to Hancock College Promise Fund
PepsiCo Inc. has donated $125,000 toward Hancock College's Promise Fund, which covers the first year of tuition and fees for local high school graduates attending the college.
PepsiCo's donation brings the total amount raised for the Promise Fund to over $5.5 million, according to college spokesman Chris McGuiness. The Hancock Foundation is aiming to raise $10 million for a permanent endowment that will fund the program in perpetuity.
“Community support of the Hancock Promise is as important as ever,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. "As things get back to normal, supporting our students through the Promise is an important tool we have for changing the odds with our students and our community. So, I’m thankful for the partnership with Pepsi in this work.”
PepsiCo Account Manager Sherry Luiz said they chose to donate toward the Promise program since part of the company's mission is to create opportunities for gaining new skills and building successful careers.
“Hancock is a good partner, and supporting the Hancock Promise helps us do just that by investing in the next generation as they explore possible career paths and chase their dreams,” Luiz said.
To learn more about the Hancock Promise, visit hancockcollege.edu/promise.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Paving work to close various Hwy 101 lanes, ramps starting Sunday
Installation of contrasting surface treatments and paving within gore points on Highway 101 from south of the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos to north of the Solomon Summit overcrossing will begin Sunday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Gore points are the triangular sections of pavement, usually marked by painted stripes, between on- and offramps and freeway travel lanes.
The project will result in the right lane being closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Monday and 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Ramps at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos, the Foxen Lane, Main Street on- and offramps, the Bell Street off-ramp and the Solomon Summit interchange also will be closed during daytime and overnight hours.
Similar daytime and overnight ramp closures will take place on Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo.
Shivers said more details on the ramp closures will be announced when they are determined.
A.M. Concrete Inc. of Westlake Village is the contractor for the $4 million project that Caltrans expects to be completed in summer 2023.
SANTA MARIA
School district approves contract with firm for superintendent search
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District adopted a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates this week to assist in the search for a new superintendent, with district officials hoping to finalize a candidate by March.
Leadership Associates has worked with neighboring districts including Santa Maria Joint Union, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Unified and Lucia Mar Unified in their own superintendent searches over the years, and will now be helping Santa Maria-Bonita as Luke Ontiveros prepares to retire at the end of December.
The process will begin with gathering input from stakeholders such as parents, staff and students, followed by development of a position profile based on desired criteria that will be shared by the firm to garner applications, according to Leadership Associates partner Fred Van Leuven.
According to tentative timeline, applications will be due Jan. 20, with candidate selection and interview occurring in February, followed by the final selection of a new superintendent by early March.
"We're responsible for everything. The applications will come in to us, we'll advertise it, we'll vet everybody," Van Leuven said. "We will tell you who we think matches your criteria that you set, and you'll see all the applications and get a chance to decide who you want to interview, and then it ends with you."
The district is organizing a virtual meeting for 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to begin discussing candidate criteria and gathering input from stakeholders. The agenda will be posted on the district website at smbsd.org.
Following Ontiveros' retirement, Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Matt Beecher will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is selected.
SANTA BARBARA
Lompoc man arrested after police officer allegedly attacked
A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony battery charges after a Santa Barbara Police officer lost consciousness following an attack in which their head was struck several times.
The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. when dispatchers received a report of a large fight involving several people in the 200 block of West Carrillo Street, where one person was possibly armed with a knife, according to Santa Barbara Police officials.
Upon arrival, officers confronted 29-year-old Anthony Isaac Ramirez, who appeared to be bleeding profusely from a hand injury, and threatened to fight officers and disobeyed their commands.
Ramirez began "bucking" his body as officers tried to place him inside a patrol vehicle, violently pushing an officer away and causing them to lose balance, which resulted in the officer striking their head on the metal quarter panel of the vehicle, according to police officials. The officer has not been identified.
Once the officer was on the ground, Ramirez allegedly pivoted and kicked the officer in the face, causing them to strike their head against the police vehicle once more before losing consciousness, officials added.
After paramedics arrived on scene, officers were able to move Ramirez to a gurney, where he was given sedatives before he was transported via ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
In addition, the officer was transported to the Cottage Hospital emergency room, where they were treated for a facial injury, head trauma and a possible concussion, according to Santa Barbara Police, adding that they were subsequently released and will be placed on medical leave for an undetermined amount of time.
Ramirez was treated for his hand injury before he was cleared to be transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked for battery on a police officer, battery causing great bodily injury, and felony resisting/attacking a peace officer with violence. His bail was set at $50,000.