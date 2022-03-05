SANTA MARIA
Pedestrian injured after vehicle collision near Blosser, Stowell roads
At least one pedestrian sustained an injury after they were struck by a vehicle near Blosser and Stowell roads on Friday.
The collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
One Santa Maria Fire engine and a battalion commander; an American Medical Response ambulance; and Santa Maria Police units, responded to the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
No further information was released Friday evening.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Raising Cane's to give away free chicken for a year at grand opening
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is giving away "free Cane's for a year" to 20 customers as part of its grand opening on Tuesday.
The restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. at 485 Betteravia Road, the site of the first Raising Cane's in Santa Barbara County.
The ceremony will include free T-shirts for the first 100 customers, and at 8 a.m., the 20 raffle winners will be announced. Entrants must be 13 or older and present to win.
A DJ will be on-site to pump up the opening day crowd, and Jessica Carroll from KPAT will host a live radio show from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We couldn’t be more excited to make our Santa Maria debut,” said James Kook, area leader for the restaurant. “California’s Central Coast is a popular travel destination with fun places to visit, and Raising Cane’s offers the perfect stop to enjoy delicious chicken finger meals anytime. We’re excited to be a part of Santa Maria by partnering with various community organizations and look forward to continuing to connect for many years to come.”
The fast food chain, founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, is known for specializing in a small menu of chicken finger-based options, as well as their famous Cane's Sauce.
The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Dignity Health to host colon cancer educational session
Dignity Health will host a colon cancer educational session via Zoom on Tuesday in recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The 5:30 p.m. session will be hosted by Lin Soe, a hematologist and medical oncologist, and will cover the newest information on colon cancer treatment, including clinical trials, as well as detection and prevention methods.
Over 75% of colon cancer is found in individuals with no known risk factors and they often begin with no symptoms, according to Marian officials. Both men and women are at equal risk for colon cancer.
Currently, a colonoscopy screening is the only test available to detect and remove polyps at the same time, which is important because most colon cancer begins as benign polyps. Regular screenings should begin at 45 years old.
To register or for more information about the Zoom meeting, call 805-542-6234.
Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety to host cosplay-karts competition
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety will host a cosplay-karts competition on March 19 to foster teens' creativity, camaraderie and ingenuity.
The race for teens in grades 7-12 will be held at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teams of four will design, build, decorate and race nonmotorized karts during the event, with prizes awarded for the fastest race time, best design and most creative costumes.
Building supplies and tools will be provided, and teams may not use preconstructed materials or personal equipment.
Preregistration is required as space is limited. Registration forms are available at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
For more information about the event, or to request a digital registration form, call the Recreations and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.