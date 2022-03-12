SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths Friday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 662.
Both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. One was a resident of Santa Maria and the other lived in the South County area including Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria.
Twenty-one county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 — the lowest levels in the county since July of 2021 — including seven in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The daily case rate in the county is also at its lowest level since July 2021, at 5.3 cases per 100,000 people as of this week. Testing positivity, at 2.6% as of this week, is at its lowest level since October 2021.
Officials continue to urge all residents age 5 and older to get fully vaccinated and receive their booster when eligible to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the county hotline at 211.
GUADALUPE
PCPA presents author discussion, The Road Home, Sunday at City Hall
PCPA will host a community discussion, The Road Home, featuring nationally renowned authors Francisco Jimenez and Octavio Solis at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.
The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are required to wear face coverings while indoors.
The conversation is one of a number of free community events related to the performance of Solis’ play "Mother Road," which is being performed at the PCPA in Santa Maria starting Saturday, March 12.
The discussion will be moderated by Samuel Duarte, a local poet and director of Family Service Agency, where the featured authors will discuss their literary works that have been inspired by author John Steinbeck and life on the Central Coast.
Jiménez will share stories of his childhood, having immigrated with his family to California from Tlaquepaque, Mexico, as a child and working in the fields.
His works include "The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child," which has published in over 50 anthologies of literature, and a number of award-winning books. He currently serves as a professor of modern languages and director of the ethnic studies program at Santa Clara University.
Solis, a prominent Latino playwright, has authored over 20 plays, and is a recipient of numerous playwriting fellowships and awards.
He was raised in the borderlands of El Paso, Texas, and is the author of a recent memoir "Retablos, Stories from a Life Lived Along the Border."
SANTA MARIA
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to hold annual dinner, auction
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold its annual dinner and auction on April 9 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria after a two-year hiatus.
The event, themed “An Evening in the Tropics,” will feature a silent auction with prizes that include dinner catered by a private chef, fun trips for families and VIP experience at a Terry Lawless concert.
Guests will be greeted at 5:30 p.m. with champagne and music in the atrium of the hotel before dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
“I have been supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs for over 20 years and am so grateful we can showcase this wonderful organization to our generous and loyal supporters,” said Paula Van Galio, event chair. “Our committee has been working hard to put on a fabulous event which will support the great kids served by the club, but will also be a celebration of how hard we all have worked over the past few years.”
Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,500 to reserve a table for 10. To purchase tickets, visit www.centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar or call Kelly White O’Neill, director of marketing and donor communications, at 805-354-7433.
GUADALUPE
Treasures Sale to return March 19
The annual Treasures Sale organized by the Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Society will return on March 19 with an eclectic array of items.
Residents and collectors can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veteran's Hall, located at 1025 Guadalupe St.
The event, which acts as an annual fundraiser for the historical society, is being held for the first time in three years after being prevented by COVID-19 restrictions.
In that time, the inventory has grown to include antiques, jewelry, purses, old tools, books, a five and dime with items for kids, and household, retro, international and seasonal goods.
Cash will be accepted as well as checks along with proper identification. No purchases with debit or credit cards will be allowed.