County Lines: 'Paws to Read' to provide canine reading companions at library

SANTA MARIA

'Paws to Read' to provide canine reading companions at library

Love on a Leash will bring therapy dogs to the Santa Maria Public Library on Jan. 13 as part of its Paws to Read program, which aims to help children gain confidence by reading aloud to a furry friend. 

The program is open to children ages 6 to 12 and runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Sign-ups begin Jan. 6 at the Youth Services desk, or by phone.

Volunteers with Love on a Leash, a San Diego-based nonprofit, bring trained therapy dogs to libraries, assisted living centers and schools to provide pet therapy services in communities across the country.

The library’s new hours, effective Sunday, are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Questions may be directed to the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.

SANTA MARIA

No trash collection on New Year's Day

There will be no waste collection services or street sweeping in Santa Maria on Wednesday due to New Year’s Day. 

During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. The city asks that residents place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill and all city administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday.

SANTA MARIA

City to collect discarded Christmas trees starting Jan. 6

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 10.

The city asks that residents place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from trash containers during the scheduled collection day. The trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Cut-up trees can be discarded in green waste containers. 

Charges will apply for any trees picked up after Jan. 10.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

LOMPOC

LUSD open enrollment period underway

Students in Lompoc Unified School District who wish to attend a school other than their school of residence during the 2020-21 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the district's open enrollment period, which will continue through Jan. 15.

Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.

Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval, according to LUSD, and an application must be submitted even if the family already has a child attending a school other than the family's neighborhood school. Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intra-district transfer attendance application.

Applications can be accessed at www.lusd.org or picked up at the LUSD receptionist desk at 1301 North A St. For more information, call the attendance office at 805-742-3244.

