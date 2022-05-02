SANTA MARIA
Passenger dies in vehicle collision with big rig near Betteravia, Philbric roads
A male passenger died Monday after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a big rig near the intersection of Philbric and Betteravia roads, causing the truck to lose control and knock down a utility pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection, where a Honda sedan was approaching southbound on Philbric Road and the big rig, which was carrying a trailer, was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.
Barriga said a preliminary investigation showed that the Honda had a stop sign at the intersection and made a left-hand turn in front of the big rig, which had the right of way.
The big rig broadsided the Honda, with the collision sending the truck south off the road and into the pole, knocking it over onto the Betteravia Road, according to Barriga. The big rig's trailer overturned after the truck collided with the pole, she added.
Barriga said an adult male, who was not identified, sitting in the left rear passenger side of the Honda died in the collision.
Additionally, the collision caused a small fuel leak, and the semitruck driver sustained a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 7:46 a.m., closing southbound Philbric Road at Stowell Road, westbound Betteravia Road at Philbric Road and eastbound Betteravia Road at Telephone Road.
The collision is under investigation by the CHP.
LOMPOC
Injured passenger, 2 cats extricated from vehicle after collision
An injured passenger and two cats were extricated from a vehicle Monday following a head-on collision near the intersection of Highway 246 and Campbell Road, east of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:32 a.m. when two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection, which is located roughly 7 miles west of Lompoc, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located one patient with major injuries trapped inside a vehicle who was removed using heavy extrication equipment, according to Bertucelli. Additionally, two cats were pulled from the vehicle, he added.
The collision resulted in heavy damage to one vehicle, while the other vehicle was overturned on its side along the side of the road. Traffic restrictions were initially put in place but have since been lifted. The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Emergency units that responded included two County Fire engines, an ambulance and the CHP.
BUELLTON
Goleta man arrested after robbery with dog at Tractor Supply Co.
A Goleta man was arrested on suspicion of a robbery charges following an incident in which he tried to take several power tools from Buellton's Tractor Supply Co. and fled the scene in a vehicle with a dog, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the a report of a robbery by force at the store located in the 200 block of Highway 246 and were advised that a suspect fought with an employee while stealing power tools, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said that an employee provided a description of the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, and his vehicle, including the license plate number and that a small dog was inside of the vehicle as it headed toward Highway 101.
Deputies from the sheriff's headquarters were monitoring the call and located Rodriguez's vehicle in the area of Walnut and Dawn lanes shortly after 11 a.m., stopped the vehicle and detained Rodriguez, according to Zick.
Boxes of new power tools were allegedly located inside the vehicle after Rodriguez was stopped. Additionally, deputies located the small dog, which was returned to its home, and also returned the power tools back to Tractor Supply, according to Zick.
Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. His bail was listed at $100,000.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Regional Medical Center to hold Car Seat Rodeo
Marian Regional Medical Center will hold a Car Seat Rodeo on Saturday, May 7, when child safety seat experts will be available for inspections and demonstrations.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marian's Church Street parking lot, across from outpatient services. Experts will be on hand to check individual safety seats and explain proper installation, while emphasizing the importance of knowing laws and regulations surrounding car seats.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 50% and 75% of all individual child safety seats are improperly installed.
Since 2017, children under 2 have been required to ride in rear-facing seats, unless they are over 40 pounds. Additionally, children are required to use booster seats until the age of 8 or until they reach 4 feet, 9 inches tall, whichever comes first.
The Car Seat Rodeo is free to attend, and no appointment is necessary.