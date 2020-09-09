County Lines: Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SMJUHSD joins most area high schools who already have return-to-play dates in place. St. Joseph High School resumed athletic activities on Aug. 24. Lompoc Unified, with Cabrillo and Lompoc, is planning to return on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Santa Ynez Valley Union High is scheduled to return on Monday, Sept. 14. The Warriors, Saints and Panthers will follow on Sept. 21.