County Lines: Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

County Lines: Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Santa Barbara County fire crews stopped the progress of a vegetation fire on San Miguelito Canyon Road that broke out Labor Day and burned an estimated 25 acres. 

 Santa Barbara County Fire

Santa Maria

The evening of Saturday, Dec. 5, in Santa Maria won’t be as bright as most people hoped: The 2020 Parade of Lights has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo announced the official cancellation Sunday.

“This year would have marked our 26th year of hosting the event, and we are profoundly disappointed that we had to take this action in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said event Co-Chair Mike Gibson.

“What makes this so disappointing is that if there ever was a year the community needed this event to kick off the holiday season, 2020 was the year,” Gibson added.

But he said Rotarians in the four clubs hope to host the event next year on Dec. 4, after the pandemic issues are resolved and people are able to gather once again.

Community members can apply to enter next year’s parade in early October 2021 through the parade’s website at www.smparadeoflights.org.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Firefighters halt progress of vegetation fire on San Miguelito Canyon Road

Santa Barbara County fire crews stopped the progress of a vegetation fire on San Miguelito Canyon Road that broke out Labor Day and burned an estimated 25 acres south of Lompoc. 

The two-alarm fire brought a full-scale response from Santa Barbara County Fire, Los Padres National Forest and the Lompoc Fire Department after the first reports of the fire came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. 

The progress of the blaze was stopped Monday evening by multiple fire engines, dozers, hand crews and aircraft, but flurries of ash were continuing to fall in and around Lompoc through Tuesday afternoon.

Residents along San Miguelito Canyon Road were asked to evacuate for a short period of time Monday while firefighters gained control of the blaze. No structures were damaged. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

9 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 

Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman. 

The positive results came after surveillance testing of more than 450 inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The inmates who tested positive are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly. 

An additional 30 results from surveillance testing are pending, according to Zick. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held virtually due to COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department memorial service for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the County Fire headquarters, located at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road, and will be broadcast live on Facebook and on Channel 13, according to County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig and Sheriff Bill Brown will make statements after the moment of silence and lowering of the flag to half-staff to honor the first responders and remember the nearly 3,000 who died. 

