SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Paid parking instituted in Port San Luis lot, pier
The Port San Luis Harbor District has started charging for parking on Harford Pier and about 15% of the spaces in the nearby Harford Landing parking lot between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., a district spokeswoman said.
The district launched paid parking in those areas May 1 but is allowing a grace period until May 24, when the new regulations will be enforced, according to Andrea K. Lueker, harbor manager.
Permits at $3 for two-hour parking in all 14 spaces on Harford Pier can be obtained at a pay station located nearby on the pier, Lueker said. An optional 30-minute permit is also available for 75 cents.
In Harford Landing, 36 of the 250 parking spaces — located in an arc closest to Fat Cat’s Café — now require a $3 permit, available at a nearby pay station, with a two-hour limit.
Handicapped spaces are exempt from the paid parking regulations.
Overnight parking, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., in the Harford Landing lot will require a permit that’s available only to qualified vehicles at no charge from the pay station, Lueker said.
The Harbor Commission instituted paid parking to increase vehicle turnover in high-demand parking areas to accommodate additional patrons and visitors, to increase circulation and to generate revenue for the district, she said.
For more information, visit www.portsanluis.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library celebrates Armed Forces Day with activity, VetNow presentation
In honor of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer an aviation-themed craft kit and a virtual demonstration of online resource service VetNow this month.
Kits contain a wood model aircraft activity, a journal, a bookmark and a Veterans Resource Guide from the California Department of Veterans Affairs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
VetNow is a free online service for job seekers, veterans and their families, offering support services including job searching, interview and resume preparation, employment transition and navigation of Veterans Affairs.
Registration is required for both the kits and the virtual VetNow event, which will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons can register for kits and the event via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
Kits will be available for pickup during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, from now through Saturday.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A full list of library branch locations and hours is available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
"The presentation and kits are supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian," van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.