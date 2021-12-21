SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Overnight closure canceled at Hwy 135 interchange in Los Alamos
A planned overnight closure of Highway 135 in Los Alamos Tuesday night through Wednesday morning has been canceled due to expected rain in the forecast, Caltrans District 5 announced Tuesday morning.
The work is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project affecting highways 101 and 135.
An update on the continuation of the project will be announced when dates and times are certain, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The $10 million project being conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria entails demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions.
According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months until its scheduled completion in fall 2022.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Probation officers distribute holiday gift bags during wellness checks; 1 arrested
One person was arrested and a dozen of searches were conducted in a countywide probation check earlier this month, when officers also distributed gift bags filled with holiday-themed knickknacks, according to a Probation Department spokeswoman.
Probation Department officers on Dec. 9 conducted wellness checks at 28 locations, including in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta, where individuals on active probation and post-release community supervision live, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
Of the 28 locations, Probation Department officers visited at least three locations in Orcutt, logs show. A total of 18 officers participated in the operation.
The operation focused on individuals with cases of domestic violence, child or elder abuse, and family violence where child, victims or vulnerable adults live in the homes, according to Milligan.
Dubbed Operation Safe at Home, the wellness checks focused on probationers and their families, and consisted of observing living environments, documenting family needs, providing information on resources and ensuring client compliance with probation terms and conditions.
The holiday-themed bags Probation Department officers distributed to each family were filled with ornaments, decorations, coloring books, crayons, art projects for children and resource brochures, according to Milligan.
The Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness, Milligan added.
LOMPOC
City's annual 5K Resolution Run slated for New Year’s Day
Lompoc residents are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual 5K Resolution Run, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail.
The outdoor event, organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people age 5 and older and all ability levels.
Participants from age 5 to 7 will run a 1K, and those over age 8 will run a 3K. Participants will be able to walk or run the course.
First- and second-place awards will be given to winners in each age category.
Registration is $20 per person and will open at 8 a.m. on race day, though preregistration is recommended, according to city officials.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $10 at the event.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Registration forms also can be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.
For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.