SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Over 500 county residents have died from COVID-19
The COVID-19 death toll in Santa Barbara County reached a sobering milestone on Tuesday, with over 500 residents now confirmed to have died from the illness since March 2020.
County Public Health Department data confirmed the deaths of two additional county residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 501, according to county public health data.
One of the residents whose death was reported Tuesday was in their 70s and the other was between the ages of 30 and 49. One resided in Orcutt, and the other lived in the city of Santa Barbara, according to county data.
Active COVID-19 cases in the county now total 385, and 41,849 cases have been confirmed since March 2020, according to county data.
Forty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 being treated in the intensive care unit.
Rates of COVID-19 vaccination, which is proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death from the virus and its variants, continue to slowly increase in Santa Barbara County.
As of this week, just over 68% of county residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Around 76% of residents are at least partially vaccinated, county data states.
Approximately 88,000 eligible residents still have not received the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of citizenship or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Residence near Hermosa, McClelland streets struck by gunfire
Santa Maria Police officers are investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday near the intersection of Hermosa and McClelland streets, where a residence was struck several times with bullets.
The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios, who added that nearby officers also heard the gunfire.
No suspect information was given and no injuries were reported.
Later in the morning, at about 8:30 a.m., officers received a report that a residence near the intersection was struck with multiple bullets, according to Rios.
Crime scene technicians were seen near the intersection later in the day looking for evidence.
Several bullet casings were located on the ground, according to Rios.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club to discuss 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'
The Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads Book Club will discuss "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid at its October meeting next week.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's Shepard Hall, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" tells the story of Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who grants a final tell-all interview to journalist Monique Grant. The historical fiction novel discusses themes of LGBTQ+ relationships, fame and women's roles in Hollywood.
Local residents interested in participating can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.